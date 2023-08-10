Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Prediction & Game Preview - August 10, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 10, 2023 14:51 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner, Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury

On Thursday, Aug. 10, the Connecticut Sun face off against the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, in a game the Sun will fancy their chances of winning.

Connecticut has won 21 of its 28 games this season and is on a three-game win streak. The Mercury, though, have lost 20 of their 28 games and are firmly out of the Western Conference playoff race. Furthermore, the Mercury have won just one game on the road.

As such, the Sun will likely be a heavy favorite and expected to win by a significant margin. The Sun and Mercury last faced off on July 19, where Phoenix secured a shock 72-66 win. The Sun will hope to exact revenge here.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Prediction

The Sun should be the heavy favorites against the Mercury. There are three genuine championship contenders in the WNBA this season, and the Sun are one of them. As such, the Mercury will have nothing to lose in the contest.

Nevertheless, as we saw earlier in the season, Phoenix is capable of earning shock wins. That will be something the Sun need to be cognizant of heading into the contest. Nevertheless, if you have to pick a winner for Thursday's game, go with the Sun.

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Sophie Cunningham
G6-1 ft170 lbsAUGUST 16, 19964 yrsMISSOURI/USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith
G5-9 ft145 lbsAUGUST 2, 19909 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Liz Dixon
F6-5 ft195 lbsSEPTEMBER 29, 2000RLOUISVILLE/USA
Brittney Griner
C6-9 ft205 lbsOCTOBER 18, 19909 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Megan Gustafson
C6-3 ft195 lbsDECEMBER 13, 19964 yrsIOWA/USA
Moriah Jefferson
G5-6 ft130 lbsMARCH 8, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Michaela Onyenwere
F6-0 ft178 lbsAUGUST 10, 19992 yrsUCLA/USA
Shey Peddy
G5-7 ft145 lbsOCTOBER 28, 19884 yrsTEMPLE/USA
Kadi Sissoko
F6-2 ft165 lbsJANUARY 25, 1999RSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA
Sug Sutton
G5-8 ft140 lbsDECEMBER 17, 19981 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Diana Taurasi
G6-0 ft163 lbsJUNE 11, 198218 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Brianna Turner
F6-3 ft170 lbsJULY 5, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Connecticut Sun Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Rebecca Allen
G6-2 ft162 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19927 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Kristine Anigwe
F-C6-4 ft200 lbsMARCH 31, 19974 yrsCALIFORNIA/UNITED KINGDOM
DeWanna Bonner
F-G6-4 ft143 lbsAUGUST 21, 198713 yrsAUBURN/USA
Leigha Brown
G6-1 ft165 lbsJULY 14, 2000RMICHIGAN/USA
DiJonai Carrington
G-F5-11 ft175 lbsJANUARY 8, 19982 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Tyasha Harris
G5-10 ft152 lbsMAY 1, 19983 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Tiffany Hayes
G5-10 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 20, 198910 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Natisha Hiedeman
G5-8 ft135 lbsFEBRUARY 10, 19974 yrsMARQUETTE/USA
Brionna Jones
F6-3 ft210 lbsDECEMBER 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
C6-5 ft173 lbsAUGUST 17, 20001 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Alyssa Thomas
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 12, 19929 yrsMARYLAND/USA

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, AZFamily, NBCS-BOS, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

Brittney Griner will continue to be the spearhead for the Mercury, her 18 points per game and 6.7 rebounds will be huge to her team's chances of controlling the game and potentially walking away with a win. Diana Taurasi will also be an impactful member of the rotation.

For the Sun, Alyssa Thomas' playmaking and rebounding will be huge assets heading into a contest against Griner. DeWonna Bonner's scoring will be the focal point of the team's offense.

However, it will also be worth keeping an eye on Tiffany Hayes, as her double-digit scoring could be the difference maker.

