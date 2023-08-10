Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Prediction & Game Preview - August 10, 2023 | WNBA

On Thursday, Aug. 10, the Connecticut Sun face off against the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, in a game the Sun will fancy their chances of winning.

Connecticut has won 21 of its 28 games this season and is on a three-game win streak. The Mercury, though, have lost 20 of their 28 games and are firmly out of the Western Conference playoff race. Furthermore, the Mercury have won just one game on the road.

As such, the Sun will likely be a heavy favorite and expected to win by a significant margin. The Sun and Mercury last faced off on July 19, where Phoenix secured a shock 72-66 win. The Sun will hope to exact revenge here.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Prediction

The Sun should be the heavy favorites against the Mercury. There are three genuine championship contenders in the WNBA this season, and the Sun are one of them. As such, the Mercury will have nothing to lose in the contest.

Nevertheless, as we saw earlier in the season, Phoenix is capable of earning shock wins. That will be something the Sun need to be cognizant of heading into the contest. Nevertheless, if you have to pick a winner for Thursday's game, go with the Sun.

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Sophie Cunningham G 6-1 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 16, 1996 4 yrs MISSOURI/USA Skylar Diggins-Smith G 5-9 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 2, 1990 9 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Liz Dixon F 6-5 ft 195 lbs SEPTEMBER 29, 2000 R LOUISVILLE/USA Brittney Griner C 6-9 ft 205 lbs OCTOBER 18, 1990 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA Megan Gustafson C 6-3 ft 195 lbs DECEMBER 13, 1996 4 yrs IOWA/USA Moriah Jefferson G 5-6 ft 130 lbs MARCH 8, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Michaela Onyenwere F 6-0 ft 178 lbs AUGUST 10, 1999 2 yrs UCLA/USA Shey Peddy G 5-7 ft 145 lbs OCTOBER 28, 1988 4 yrs TEMPLE/USA Kadi Sissoko F 6-2 ft 165 lbs JANUARY 25, 1999 R SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA Sug Sutton G 5-8 ft 140 lbs DECEMBER 17, 1998 1 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Diana Taurasi G 6-0 ft 163 lbs JUNE 11, 1982 18 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Brianna Turner F 6-3 ft 170 lbs JULY 5, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Connecticut Sun Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Rebecca Allen G 6-2 ft 162 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1992 7 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA Kristine Anigwe F-C 6-4 ft 200 lbs MARCH 31, 1997 4 yrs CALIFORNIA/UNITED KINGDOM DeWanna Bonner F-G 6-4 ft 143 lbs AUGUST 21, 1987 13 yrs AUBURN/USA Leigha Brown G 6-1 ft 165 lbs JULY 14, 2000 R MICHIGAN/USA DiJonai Carrington G-F 5-11 ft 175 lbs JANUARY 8, 1998 2 yrs BAYLOR/USA Tyasha Harris G 5-10 ft 152 lbs MAY 1, 1998 3 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 20, 1989 10 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Natisha Hiedeman G 5-8 ft 135 lbs FEBRUARY 10, 1997 4 yrs MARQUETTE/USA Brionna Jones F 6-3 ft 210 lbs DECEMBER 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 ft 173 lbs AUGUST 17, 2000 1 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Alyssa Thomas F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 12, 1992 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, AZFamily, NBCS-BOS, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

Brittney Griner will continue to be the spearhead for the Mercury, her 18 points per game and 6.7 rebounds will be huge to her team's chances of controlling the game and potentially walking away with a win. Diana Taurasi will also be an impactful member of the rotation.

For the Sun, Alyssa Thomas' playmaking and rebounding will be huge assets heading into a contest against Griner. DeWonna Bonner's scoring will be the focal point of the team's offense.

However, it will also be worth keeping an eye on Tiffany Hayes, as her double-digit scoring could be the difference maker.

