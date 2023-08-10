Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Prediction & Game Preview - August 10, 2023 | WNBA

On Thursday, Aug. 10, the Connecticut Sun face off against the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, in a game the Sun will fancy their chances of winning.
Connecticut has won 21 of its 28 games this season and is on a three-game win streak. The Mercury, though, have lost 20 of their 28 games and are firmly out of the Western Conference playoff race. Furthermore, the Mercury have won just one game on the road.
As such, the Sun will likely be a heavy favorite and expected to win by a significant margin. The Sun and Mercury last faced off on July 19, where Phoenix secured a shock 72-66 win. The Sun will hope to exact revenge here.
Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Prediction
The Sun should be the heavy favorites against the Mercury. There are three genuine championship contenders in the WNBA this season, and the Sun are one of them. As such, the Mercury will have nothing to lose in the contest.
Nevertheless, as we saw earlier in the season, Phoenix is capable of earning shock wins. That will be something the Sun need to be cognizant of heading into the contest. Nevertheless, if you have to pick a winner for Thursday's game, go with the Sun.
Phoenix Mercury Roster
Connecticut Sun Roster
Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, AZFamily, NBCS-BOS, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Players to watch
Brittney Griner will continue to be the spearhead for the Mercury, her 18 points per game and 6.7 rebounds will be huge to her team's chances of controlling the game and potentially walking away with a win. Diana Taurasi will also be an impactful member of the rotation.
For the Sun, Alyssa Thomas' playmaking and rebounding will be huge assets heading into a contest against Griner. DeWonna Bonner's scoring will be the focal point of the team's offense.
However, it will also be worth keeping an eye on Tiffany Hayes, as her double-digit scoring could be the difference maker.
