Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, last match results, predictions, rosters and more

The Phoenix Mercury will look to shrug off their shaky start to the 2023 WNBA season when they visit the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. The Mercury, fourth in the West, have recorded a 1-3 start, while the Wings are 3-3, second in the Western Conference.

The Wings aren't in great for either, having endured back-to-back losses entering this contest.

Where to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings?

The Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings game will be televised on Bally Sports (regional restrictions may apply). Fubo TV will stream the game online. The contest will begin at 8 pm ET on Wednesday, June 7.

Oddsmakers marginally favor the Wings to come out on top against Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury-Dallas Wings game could be a close contest. The oddsmakers have set the odds accordingly. The Wings are marginal favorites with a money line of -175, while the Mercury are at +145. The spread for Dallas is -3.5 (-110) and +3.5 for Phoenix (-110).

The Wings have a better record overall but are coming off back-to-back losses. However, they also have homecourt advantage, which favors them to win this contest against the streaky Mercury.

How did both teams fare in their last game?

The Phoenix Mercury are coming off a 99-93 OT loss against the LA Sparks. It was their second loss against the Sparks, but they put up a more competitive effort this time. The Mercury were decimated 94-71 in their first meeting of the 2023 WNBA season against the Sparks.

Brittney Griner continued her fine run with a 24-point, 11-rebound effort in the loss, while Dianna Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham added 19 points each. It was a close contest until the regulation period, but the Sparks just happened to have better composure down the stretch and in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings are coming off an 80-74 loss against table-toppers Connecticut Suns. They fell behind by 14 in the first half and never really looked in contention to stage a comeback and steal an upset win.

Satou Sabally continued her excellent run, tallying a season-high 26 points and 14 rebounds, while Crystal Dangerfield had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Looking at Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings' rosters

The Phoenix Mercury aren't expected to make any major changes to their rotation from the last game. Moriah Jefferson, Diana Taurasi, Briana Turner, Sophie Cunningham and Brittney Griner will likely start again, while Michaela Onyewere and Alecia Sutton could play key minutes off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings could make a few changes with starter Crystal Dangerfield out due to injury. Jasmine Dickey could replace her and start in the backcourt alongside Veronica Burton. Natasha Howard, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally will round off the rest of the starting lineup. Kalani Brown and Awak Kueir could play significant minutes off the bench.

