Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 18, 2023 | WNBA

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 18, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 18, 2023 10:39 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Atlanta Dream
Phoenix Mercury will play the New York Liberty, WNBA Preview

The New York Liberty saw their six-game win streak come to an abrupt end as they fell to the Las Vegas Aces on August 17. However, the Liberty will have a chance to get straight back in the win column when they face the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, August 18.

The Mercury currently holds one of the worst records in the WNBA, having lost 21 of their 30 games. As such, the Liberty will feel confident about bouncing back from a tough defeat.

In the last meeting between these two teams, New York secured a 99-95 win over Phoenix, with that contest taking place on July 6.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Prediction

The Liberty are one of the top two teams in the WNBA this year, and are a genuine contender to win a championship. The Mercury have struggled all season, and sit bottom of the Western Conference. As such, it makes sense to envision the Liberty walking away from their August 18 contest with a victory under their belt.

Brenna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu will likely be the two most talented players on the floor once the game tips off, and that will give New York a significant edge throughout the contest.

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Phoenix Mercury roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Sophie Cunningham
G6-1 ft170 lbsAUGUST 16, 19964 yrsMISSOURI/USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith
G5-9 ft145 lbsAUGUST 2, 19909 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Liz Dixon
F6-5 ft195 lbsSEPTEMBER 29, 2000RLOUISVILLE/USA
Brittney Griner
C6-9 ft205 lbsOCTOBER 18, 19909 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Megan Gustafson
C6-3 ft195 lbsDECEMBER 13, 19964 yrsIOWA/USA
Moriah Jefferson
G5-6 ft130 lbsMARCH 8, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Michaela Onyenwere
F6-0 ft178 lbsAUGUST 10, 19992 yrsUCLA/USA
Shey Peddy
G5-7 ft145 lbsOCTOBER 28, 19884 yrsTEMPLE/USA
Kadi Sissoko
F6-2 ft165 lbsJANUARY 25, 1999RSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA
Sug Sutton
G5-8 ft140 lbsDECEMBER 17, 19981 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Diana Taurasi
G6-0 ft163 lbsJUNE 11, 198218 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Brianna Turner
F6-3 ft170 lbsJULY 5, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on YES, AZ Family, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

Courtney Vandersloot has been putting in some big-time performances in recent weeks. She continued her good form against the Las Vegas Aces on August 17, registering 18 points and 13 assists throughout the contest. As such, Vandersloot will likely be expecting to have another big performance against the Mercury.

Beyond Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones should all be considered legitimate threats to the Phoenix Mercury.

For Phoenix, Brittney Griner and Brianna Turner will look to control the boards, and the pace of the game, while Diana Taurasi and Sug Sutton will be tasked with leading the offense as both scorers and playmakers. Michaela Onyenwere is also likely to have a big role against the Liberty.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...