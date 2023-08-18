Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 18, 2023 | WNBA

The New York Liberty saw their six-game win streak come to an abrupt end as they fell to the Las Vegas Aces on August 17. However, the Liberty will have a chance to get straight back in the win column when they face the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, August 18.

The Mercury currently holds one of the worst records in the WNBA, having lost 21 of their 30 games. As such, the Liberty will feel confident about bouncing back from a tough defeat.

In the last meeting between these two teams, New York secured a 99-95 win over Phoenix, with that contest taking place on July 6.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Prediction

The Liberty are one of the top two teams in the WNBA this year, and are a genuine contender to win a championship. The Mercury have struggled all season, and sit bottom of the Western Conference. As such, it makes sense to envision the Liberty walking away from their August 18 contest with a victory under their belt.

Brenna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu will likely be the two most talented players on the floor once the game tips off, and that will give New York a significant edge throughout the contest.

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Phoenix Mercury roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Sophie Cunningham G 6-1 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 16, 1996 4 yrs MISSOURI/USA Skylar Diggins-Smith G 5-9 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 2, 1990 9 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Liz Dixon F 6-5 ft 195 lbs SEPTEMBER 29, 2000 R LOUISVILLE/USA Brittney Griner C 6-9 ft 205 lbs OCTOBER 18, 1990 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA Megan Gustafson C 6-3 ft 195 lbs DECEMBER 13, 1996 4 yrs IOWA/USA Moriah Jefferson G 5-6 ft 130 lbs MARCH 8, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Michaela Onyenwere F 6-0 ft 178 lbs AUGUST 10, 1999 2 yrs UCLA/USA Shey Peddy G 5-7 ft 145 lbs OCTOBER 28, 1988 4 yrs TEMPLE/USA Kadi Sissoko F 6-2 ft 165 lbs JANUARY 25, 1999 R SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA Sug Sutton G 5-8 ft 140 lbs DECEMBER 17, 1998 1 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Diana Taurasi G 6-0 ft 163 lbs JUNE 11, 1982 18 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Brianna Turner F 6-3 ft 170 lbs JULY 5, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on YES, AZ Family, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

Courtney Vandersloot has been putting in some big-time performances in recent weeks. She continued her good form against the Las Vegas Aces on August 17, registering 18 points and 13 assists throughout the contest. As such, Vandersloot will likely be expecting to have another big performance against the Mercury.

Beyond Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones should all be considered legitimate threats to the Phoenix Mercury.

For Phoenix, Brittney Griner and Brianna Turner will look to control the boards, and the pace of the game, while Diana Taurasi and Sug Sutton will be tasked with leading the offense as both scorers and playmakers. Michaela Onyenwere is also likely to have a big role against the Liberty.

