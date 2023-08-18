Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 18, 2023 | WNBA

The New York Liberty saw their six-game win streak come to an abrupt end as they fell to the Las Vegas Aces on August 17. However, the Liberty will have a chance to get straight back in the win column when they face the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, August 18.
The Mercury currently holds one of the worst records in the WNBA, having lost 21 of their 30 games. As such, the Liberty will feel confident about bouncing back from a tough defeat.
In the last meeting between these two teams, New York secured a 99-95 win over Phoenix, with that contest taking place on July 6.
Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Prediction
The Liberty are one of the top two teams in the WNBA this year, and are a genuine contender to win a championship. The Mercury have struggled all season, and sit bottom of the Western Conference. As such, it makes sense to envision the Liberty walking away from their August 18 contest with a victory under their belt.
Brenna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu will likely be the two most talented players on the floor once the game tips off, and that will give New York a significant edge throughout the contest.
New York Liberty roster
Phoenix Mercury roster
New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on YES, AZ Family, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.
The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch
Courtney Vandersloot has been putting in some big-time performances in recent weeks. She continued her good form against the Las Vegas Aces on August 17, registering 18 points and 13 assists throughout the contest. As such, Vandersloot will likely be expecting to have another big performance against the Mercury.
Beyond Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones should all be considered legitimate threats to the Phoenix Mercury.
For Phoenix, Brittney Griner and Brianna Turner will look to control the boards, and the pace of the game, while Diana Taurasi and Sug Sutton will be tasked with leading the offense as both scorers and playmakers. Michaela Onyenwere is also likely to have a big role against the Liberty.
