Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - July 5th, 2023 | WNBA

The WNBA slate on Wednesday tips off with an exciting matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty. The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and can be streamed on Twitter.

The Liberty are one of the best teams in the league, while the Mercury are struggling as of late.

There is plenty of star power in this one as Britney Griner leads the Mercury and Brianna Stewart leads a loaded Liberty squad.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Game Preview

The Liberty (11-4) are heavy favorites at home against the Mercury (3-12). New York has won four of their last five, while Phoenix has lost seven of their last eight.

The Mercury have been even worse on the road, going 1-6 this season. They have only managed 76.6 points per game this season.

New York won the first meeting between the two this season 89-71 on June 18, and Stewart had 28 points in the win.

New York has averaged 90.8 ppg in their last ten outings and have held opponents to 83.2 ppg in the same span.

The Liberty have no listed injuries, while the Mercury will be without Skylar Diggins-Smith due to personal reasons.

Phoenix has the greatest player of all time in Diana Taurasi, who is averaging 13.8 points per game. She will have a tough matchup against Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who is averaging 15.2 points per game.

This game could be decided by the bigs though. Griner leads the Mercury in her return to the WNBA. She is averaging 19.8 ppg and will need a big night to keep up with the Liberty attack. Stewart is on fire for New York early in the season. She is averaging 22.0 ppg and 9.8 rpg to lead a deep New York team.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Game Odds

Spread: New York Liberty (-15)

Total (O/U): 164.5

Moneyline: Phoenix (+1100) vs New York (-210)

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Game Prediction

The Liberty should continue their winning ways with an easy win. They are one of the deepest teams in the league and have too much offense for the Mercury to match. Ionescu and Stewart should have big games outdueling the legends on the other side of the ball. Liberty cruise to a big win at home.

Liberty 100 - Mercury 80

Poll : 0 votes