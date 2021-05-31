Phoenix Suns 100-92 LA Lakers: LeBron James' statline and Anthony Davis' injury highlight a home loss; here are 5 key talking points from Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Lakers hosted the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA playoffs first round. The Lakers failed to capitalize on home court advantage for the second time. The Phoenix Suns played with greater urgency, with DeAndre Ayton leading the charge.

Although Anthony Davis was shooting poorly from the field, the LA Lakers led by as many as eleven points. Despite that, they went in for the halftime break four points behind the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James was explosive in the first half but scored only one field goal in the third quarter.

LeBron ended the game with 25 points, 12 rebounds and six assists after he tried to put together a run in the fourth quarter.

The Phoenix Suns had a more controlled unit on the floor led by a fully healthy Chris Paul. He started the game slowly but caught fire in the second half to secure the victory for the Suns and tie the series 2-2. Six Suns players ended the game in double figures, with DeAndre Ayton recording the fourth double-double in his debut playoff appearance.

More aggressive Devin Booker

LA Lakers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

Devin Booker had a better performance than he did in Game 3 as he played with a renewed intensity. He was dominant in the first half and found his way to the free-throw line a lot.

Although he only registered 17 points for the Phoenix Suns in this game, the contributions of his teammates helped propel the team to a victory.

The Phoenix Suns outclassed the LA Lakers on both ends of the court

Phoenix Suns v LA Lakers - Game Four

The LA Lakers are ranked number one in defensive rating but could not keep up with the free-flowing Phoenix Suns offense. They were punished on fastbreak points and gave away numerous fouls.

Way too many turnovers for Lakers today. Didn’t play well at either end of the court. W/o AD, Bron will need to be extremely aggressive. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 30, 2021

Without AD, the LA Lakers offense also suffered as the shots were not dropping. The defensive organization of the Phoenix Suns also deserves some credit as they allowed very few open looks.

AD exited the game with a left groin strain

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers grabs his thigh after falling during the first half of Game Four

Anthony Davis sustained a left ankle sprain in Game 3 but was playing through it, which might explain his poor shooting from the jump. However, an awkward landing after a drive to the rim late in the second quarter sidelined the forward for the rest of the game.

Reports from the LA Lakers medical team stated that it was a left groin strain and would not return to the match. If the injury persists, the LA Lakers will have a mountain to climb in this round.

Improved performance from Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder #99 of the Phoenix Sun

Jae Crowder had arguably his best performance of the series as he did not set a foot wrong. Although he got away with what might have been a flagrant foul, he did an exceptional job defending LeBron James and getting on the score sheet on offense.

Crowder finished the game with 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists while shooting 50% from the field. His tenacity on defense also led to two steals and a block.

Vintage Chris Paul

LA Lakers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

Chris Paul was one assist shy of a double-double as he played with so much poise and control. He organized the team offensively and got to his spot to bury the mid-range jumpers without much resistance.

The Suns get it done at Staples in Game 2 ☀️



CP3: 18 Pts, 9 Ast

Crowder: 17 Pts, 7 Reb

Ayton: 14 Pts, 17 Reb

Booker: 17 Pts, 7 Reb



2-2 heading back to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/YLesfr4Q3J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2021

Paul was unguardable in this fixture and was more comfortable shooting the ball. He led the Phoenix Suns in scoring with 18 points, nine assists and three steals.

With AD out and the Suns finding their spark, the Phoenix Suns have the momentum going into Game 5 against the LA Lakers.