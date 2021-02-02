Phoenix Suns 109-108 Dallas Mavericks: Twitter explodes after Devin Booker hands Luka Doncic and crew their 6th straight loss

Chris Paul had another surgical performance for the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. However, Devin Booker was the one who came up clutch by hitting the game-winning three-pointer with under two seconds to go, giving the Phoenix Suns a 109-108 victory.

Chris Paul finished with a game-high 34 points and 9 assists, while Devin Booker scored an additional 24 and went four of eight from three, including the game-winner.

Meanwhile, the Dalla Mavericks have now suffered their sixth loss in a row. Luka Doncic led his team with 25 points but once again struggled shooting the ball, going 36.8% from the field.

Devin Booker steals the win for the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker was quiet for most of the game in his first match back from a hamstring injury. However, he showed up when it mattered most, scoring 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the 24-year-old's performance:

Devin Booker caps his 15-point 4th quarter by hitting the GAME-WINNING THREE with 1.5 remaining! #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/uzwsvrETPU — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2021

Devin Booker continues to be clutch. So Underrated being only 24. — Coach Johnson (@Jaylen_Ryan15) February 2, 2021

That Man @DevinBook Is On A Mission This Season — Ryan C. Lee (@ryanclee187) February 2, 2021

@DevinBook Devin Booker is a certified superstar. That was a 3 point dagger....chai!!! https://t.co/eyLcqLDYh6 — adomosbasketball (@adomosbball) February 2, 2021

While Devin Booker stole the headlines with his game-winner, Chris Paul had his best scoring night as a member of the Phoenix Suns. He went an incredible 70% from the field and scored a season-high 34 points.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the veteran point guard's performance:

Top 3 PG of all-time don't care what anyone says — Shai_222 (@OkcFan17989627) February 2, 2021

Chris Paul may never win a title, but he’s one of the few players in the NBA who immediately makes the players around him on whatever team he joins better. — Jake Holley (@JakeHolleyMedia) February 2, 2021

Devin Booker and Chris Paul should both make the All Star game. — Deandre Ayton a bad bad man (@SunderousDunks) February 2, 2021

The Phoenix Suns have been an inconsistent team to start the season but have recently put together three straight wins and now sit in sixth place in the competitive Western Conference.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks shooting struggle continue

The Dallas Mavericks are currently 13th in the Western Conference with an 8-12 record after losing six consecutive games.

They rank dead last in three-point percentage this season, and their star player Luka Doncic is shooting just 29.3%.

Here is how Twitter reacted to another bad shooting night from the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic:

At some point, Luka Doncic needs to become a better shooter, no? — Brando Simeo Starkey (@BrandoStarkey) February 2, 2021

Luka? The anointed one to follow Dirk in Dallas? Everyone’s MVP selection?



He’s an elite talent but if he’s the dude everyone is calling em, he gotta show me more in the Wins column. CP3 put him over his lap tonight! Not sold yet, Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 2, 2021

Mavs have now lost 6 straight pic.twitter.com/ZqTaN1yXOn — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) February 2, 2021

Luka Doncic complains. A lot. — Scott (@scottmgower) February 2, 2021

Although Luka Doncic had an off night, he stole the spotlight with an amazing pass to his teammate, Josh Richardson, from over the backboard.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the play below:

What a pass by Luka... amazing. Great anticipation by Josh. — DEPRESSED LD77 FAN 🇸🇮 (@LD77fan) February 2, 2021

WOW WOW WOW!!!! Luka with the alley oop pass falling out of bounds for the big time dunk by JRich. — Georgia on My Mind (@chilangodos) February 2, 2021

Considering how competitive the Western Conference is and with the 2020-21 NBA season being shortened due to COVID-19-related issues, the Dallas Mavericks need to quickly turn their season around or could find themselves in the NBA lottery.

With the trade deadline coming up, it may be time for the Dallas Mavericks to trade Kristaps Porzingis, as his partnership with Luka Doncic does not seem to be working out.