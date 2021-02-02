Phoenix Suns 109-108 Dallas Mavericks: Twitter explodes after Devin Booker hands Luka Doncic and crew their 6th straight loss

Chris Paul had another surgical performance for the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. However, Devin Booker was the one who came up clutch by hitting the game-winning three-pointer with under two seconds to go, giving the Phoenix Suns a 109-108 victory.
Chris Paul finished with a game-high 34 points and 9 assists, while Devin Booker scored an additional 24 and went four of eight from three, including the game-winner.
Meanwhile, the Dalla Mavericks have now suffered their sixth loss in a row. Luka Doncic led his team with 25 points but once again struggled shooting the ball, going 36.8% from the field.
Devin Booker steals the win for the Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker was quiet for most of the game in his first match back from a hamstring injury. However, he showed up when it mattered most, scoring 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter.
While Devin Booker stole the headlines with his game-winner, Chris Paul had his best scoring night as a member of the Phoenix Suns. He went an incredible 70% from the field and scored a season-high 34 points.
The Phoenix Suns have been an inconsistent team to start the season but have recently put together three straight wins and now sit in sixth place in the competitive Western Conference.
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks shooting struggle continue
The Dallas Mavericks are currently 13th in the Western Conference with an 8-12 record after losing six consecutive games.
They rank dead last in three-point percentage this season, and their star player Luka Doncic is shooting just 29.3%.
Although Luka Doncic had an off night, he stole the spotlight with an amazing pass to his teammate, Josh Richardson, from over the backboard.
Considering how competitive the Western Conference is and with the 2020-21 NBA season being shortened due to COVID-19-related issues, the Dallas Mavericks need to quickly turn their season around or could find themselves in the NBA lottery.
With the trade deadline coming up, it may be time for the Dallas Mavericks to trade Kristaps Porzingis, as his partnership with Luka Doncic does not seem to be working out.