Phoenix Suns: 3 Players That Disappointed This Season

Phoenix Suns finished last in the West for the third straight year.

The Phoenix Suns finished with the second-worst record in the league this year, with just 19 wins to their name. Having ended the season at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, Phoenix fell as far as 38 games behind the Conference leaders in the Warriors.

Owned by controversial figure Robert Sarver, the team failed to make an impression even after landing the No. 1 draft pick in the form of DeAndre Ayton this past offseason. Once home to Hall of Fame talents like Charles Barkley - who led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 1993 - this organisation seems to have entered one of its darkest periods ever.

This is the franchise's third year in a row being at the bottom of the West leaderboard. Devin Booker led the scoring while DeAndre Ayton led the rebounding column for the Suns. However, amongst players who played at least 50 games, only three averaged double-digits in scoring.

On that note, let's pull out three individual performers from the Suns' 2018-19 regular season that disappointed the most.

#1 Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford is a three-time NBA sixth-man of the year.

The reigning NBA teammate of the year (2018) signed with the Suns in October of 2018 and came off the bench in 64 games for Phoenix. Averaging around 20 minutes per game throughout the season, Crawford could only manage to score 7.9 points a game along with dishing out just 3.6 assists.

Holding a career scoring average of around 15 points, Crawford's recent performances in a Suns uniform were his worst ever since his rookie season. His shooting rate from the field (39%) as well as from beyond the arc (33%) was the lowest since 2012. Crawford, who is arguably the best player ever in the NBA to come off the bench, couldn't make much of a difference to Phoenix's cause.

One of the rare highlights came when Jamal dropped 51 points in the season-finale against the Mavericks, making him the oldest player (39 years old) to score 50+ points.

