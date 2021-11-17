Phoenix Suns have continued where they left off in last season’s playoffs | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns were the NBA's Cinderella story in a season riddled by COVID and the NBA's subsequent protocols. Teams who were deemed championship hopefuls heading into the 2020-21 NBA season found themselves watching the finals from home, as their year was derailed by player absences.

But the Phoenix Suns navigated that treacherous season, where they remained particularly healthy before heading into the NBA finals and losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in 6 games. Many considered the Phoenix Suns' run to the finals to be the product of an unusual season, yet Monty Williams and his team didn't listen to the outside noise and have returned to the floor this year looking every bit the contender.

Williams doesn't coach with a deep playbook, he isn't barking play calls on every possession, nor is he micro-managing his stars. Rather, he's implemented a set of principles that his team adheres to on the court. The most prominent of those principles is called "0.5" and is based within a five-out scheme.

A five-out scheme is where each member of the offense lines up outside of the perimeter, both corners are filled, both wings have a body, and the center is directly above the break.

From there, the 0.5 principle insists that each player makes their decision within half a second, be it pass, dribble, or shoot. However, while their decision needs to be made at a lightening fast pace, the principle doesn't dictate the players act on their thought pattern immediately.

Yet, the 0.5 principle encourages decisive, aggressive play, where each player is a step ahead of the defense, and the team is running their offense out of a read-and-react system based on what the opposition is giving them.

0.5 offense doesn't rely on the team being setup in the half-court either, as it allows for quick decision making in transition, allowing a simple rebound to flow into a lightning fast attack in the blink of an eye. Furthermore, that same principle is based upon ball and player movement, which further strengthens the offense as it seldom gets bogged down or becomes devoid of ideas.

Now, just because the system calls for quick decision making, that doesn't mean the team operates at a break-neck speed. They're just more deliberate with their movements while remaining unpredictable. There's a certain juxtaposition in how the Phoenix Suns offense actually goes about it's business.

You only have to look at the current pace leaders in the NBA to see that the Phoenix Suns are towards the bottom of the standings, yet they're somehow fifth in offensive rating - because decisiveness and deliberacy of movement trumps pace over the course of a season.

The Phoenix Suns star back-court has been exceptional

A Chris Paul and Devin Booker pairing was always going to be electric, one of the league's best playmakers paired with one of the league's best play finishers - what more could you ask for?

And to begin this season, the pairing hasn't disappointed for the Phoenix Suns. Over 14 games, Paul is averaging 14.7 points, 10.2 assists, 2.6 steals, and 4.2 rebounds, while his counterpart is notching 22.9 points, 5.5 dimes, 6 boards, and 1.2 steals per game, per Basketball-Reference.

Throw in DeAndre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Cameron Payne, Mikal Bridges, JaVale McGee, and Landry Shamet into the conversation, and you have a deep, versatile core capable of executing Williams principled scheme to perfection.

Paul and Booker give the Phoenix Suns an unpredictable nature, due to their abilities as both scorers and offensive initiatiors. The front office has done an excellent job in placing the right mix of players around their back-court, allowing lead passes to convert into points at a high-clip, while ensuring any of the guard's defensive limitations are well-covered, especially when relying on Ayton in drop schemes.

The Phoenix Suns have overcome off-court distractions

Devin Booker and Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns

Accusations aimed at owner Robert Sarver, a public insult from front office to their star big-man Ayton, and heightened expectations on the franchise have all added more pressure onto last years Western Conference Finalists.

Yet, where younger teams could crumble or begin to show signs of mental fatigue, the Phoenix Suns have continued to push forward, focused on going one step further than last season, and lifting the NBA Championship in mid 2022.

With more outside noise sure to come in the ensuing weeks and months, the Phoenix Suns roster's commitment to the cause is certain to be tested. But with their veteran leadership and principled based offense, something tells me they will be fighting it out in a deep playoff run when all is said and done.

