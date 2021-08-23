Phoenix Suns Depth Chart: Did the runners-up do enough to solidify their roster in 2021 NBA free agency?

Hoping to avenge their Finals loss, the Phoenix Suns came into the NBA's free agency window with small adjustments to make on the fringes of the roster and key players to bring back.

Limited by cap space, the Suns didn't have the means to make any prominent signings. Instead, it was more important for them to bring the likes of Chris Paul back so that they could have another shot at the NBA title.

But have they done enough to compete once again in a stacked Western Conference this season? Let's take a look at the Phoenix Suns' moves in NBA free agency and how this has affected their squad depth.

Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns' two leaders, Chris Paul and Monty Williams

Fewer players were mentioned more in rumors surrounding the NBA free agency window than Chris Paul. After declining his player option, Paul signed a four-year deal with the franchise, frustrating those who thought in the off-chance he may look to move elsewhere.

The deal was never in doubt for the Phoenix Suns, however, and it was paramount that they kept Paul for their title hopes this year. The 36-year-old is the heartbeat of this Suns team and is already proving to have an influential effect on the team's younger stars.

Combined with Devin Booker in the backcourt, Phoenix have one of the deadliest duos in the league.

𝙍𝙐𝙉 𝙄𝙏 𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 ! pic.twitter.com/T0baa5b9hZ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 6, 2021

Despite being in his 16th year, Paul was within touching distance of joining the 50-40-90 club for the first time in his career and finished the season having averaged 19.2 points and 8.6 assists in the playoffs.

Cameron Payne

Chris Paul's backup at point guard Cameron Payne

Not only do the Phoenix Suns have one of the best point guards in the NBA, they can also boast having one of the best backup options to Chris Paul. After battling injuries for four seasons, Cameron Payne was finally able to be a consistent option for coach Monty Williams, providing 8.4 points and 3.6 assists off the bench this year.

One of the main reasons the Phoenix Suns did so well this year was down to their squad depth and Payne was one of their most reliable options to bring into games. He hit 44% of threes during the regular season and shot at 89% from the free-throw line.

So bringing him back on a multiyear deal was a no-brainer to maintain the solidity the Suns had at his position.

JaVale McGee

Phoenix Suns faced JaVale McGee in the playoffs

Bringing in some additional rim protection and experience for when DeAndre Ayton is out or has to sit in games was essential for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA free agency window. Therefore, bringing in JaVale McGee could prove to be a savvy piece of business by the ball club.

McGee, going into his 14th year, is an elite shot blocker and is somebody who can provide solid minutes off the bench for the Suns while Dario Saric recovers from his ACL injury.

The 33-year-old is a three-time champion and has averaged 1.5 blocks per game throughout his career. Last season, playing for both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets, McGee averaged 7.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 14.7 minutes.

Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton played for the New York Knicks this season

The Phoenix Suns added yet more depth to their backcourt in NBA free agency when they signed Elfrid Payton to a one-year deal. Although he didn't enjoy a stellar shooting campaign last season, Payton is a well-rounded guard who has averaged 6.2 assists per game in his seven-season career and 1.3 steals.

Elfrid Payton put the clamps on John Wall 👀 pic.twitter.com/V5L4sH7qjF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2021

Payton started in all 63 games he played for the New York Knicks in the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Landry Shamet

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

Improving their plethora of backcourt scorers, the Phoenix Suns added Landry Shamet from the Brooklyn Nets. While he may not become a prominent option in the playoffs, Shamet will most definitely have a strong role to play in the regular season as a deadly sharpshooter from deep.

Playing in a guard-heavy Brooklyn Nets side this year, Shamet still saw a lot of floor time due to the team's injury issues. He featured in 61 games averaging 9.3 points and shot at 38.7% from deep on 5.5 attempts per game.

He is a reliable scorer from all areas on the court and could prove to be an intelligent pick by the Phoenix Suns considering they only had to part ways with Jevon Carter and their 29th pick in the NBA draft.

Frank Kaminsky

Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns

Wary of another injury in the frontcourt, the Phoenix Suns opted to bring back Frank Kaminsky in the NBA free agency window on a one-year deal. The versatile big man suffered his own injury issues in the 2020-21 campaign, but played in 47 games for the Suns during the regular season - 13 as a starter - and averaged 6.6 points and four rebounds.

Kaminsky provides depth for the Phoenix Suns either as a power forward or at center and will be one of the best third-choice big men in the league. He is also a solid perimeter scorer, connecting with 36.5% of efforts this year.

Phoenix Suns Depth Chart

Looking ahead to the 2021-22 season, the Phoenix Suns will be quietly confident about their chances in the West. They maintained the nucleus of their team, didn't trade away any of their starters or lose Chris Paul in NBA free agency and added strength in depth on team-friendly deals.

Guards: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cameron Payne, Elfrid Payton, Landry Shamet, Ty-Shon Alexander, Forwards: Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Abdel Nader, Jaylen Smith Bigs: DeAndre Ayton. JaVale McGee, Frank Kaminsky, Dario Saric

The Suns have managed to make their backcourt even better in the offseason. They have solidified their point guard rotation, giving yet more backup to the aging Chris Paul by bringing in Elfrid Payton and have added more threat on the wing by signing 3-point specialist Landry Shamet.

On offense, the Phoenix Suns are going to be electric again. They have a starting lineup of players who all averaged over ten points a game last season and a superstar in Devin Booker who is a walking bucket.

They will have an array of scoring options on the bench and fans will be particularly excited to see the continued progression of Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson.

At the other end of the court, the Suns should prove to be just as solid defensively, ranking inside the top ten teams for efficiency last year. They were a menace on the perimeter, allowing the seventh-fewest three-point attempt and conceding the fourth-lowest number of assists to opponents.

Deandre Ayton is having one of the best games of his life. Dominant defense in the paint, altering everything. And doing all that’s asked of him on offense—screening, rolling, finishing. The turnaround jumper could be a preview of his future with the Suns. pic.twitter.com/aHYbFgmvVJ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 27, 2021

In the paint, they have arguably the best young center in the league in DeAndre Ayton, who truly cemented his NBA status in the playoffs. With Saric out injured and Ayton's foul trouble proving a problem in the Finals, the Phoenix Suns will be able to rely on a solid veteran in JaVale McGee.

Don't be surprised if the Phoenix Suns continue their regular season consistency and make another deep run in the NBA playoffs.

