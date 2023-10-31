Phoenix Suns' Injury Report (31st October): Latest update on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal's availability

The Phoenix Suns will continue to be without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal when they host the San Antonio Spurs at the Footprint Center on Tuesday (October 31). After playing just one game this season, Booker suffered an ankle injury that saw him out of action for the other two games. Beal's back issues have seen him on the courtside for all three contests so far.

The latest update on ESPN lists Beal as out, while Booker is listed as doubtful. The status of both the stars suggests that the load will be on Kevin Durant again. The veteran forward has led the side admirably in the absence of the two stars, averaging 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. Barring the 100-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns have won two of their three games so far.

Devin Booker had a solid start before the season for the Phoenix Suns

In the absence of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were expected to spearhead the Suns, and they did so against the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix had their practice earlier, and Booker was seen getting some shots up. Beal was also seen on-court but didn’t do anything strenuous. However, it is unlikely that they will play the Spurs.

Booker had a top performance, dishing out 32 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists in 37 minutes of action as the Suns won 108-104. He comes off a brilliant year for the Suns, averaging 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per contest.

Despite his stellar run last season, the Suns finished in the second round of the playoffs after the Denver Nuggets pipped them in six games. With Booker at the helm, the Suns have made the NBA playoffs over each of the previous three seasons and reached the NBA Finals in 2021.

The fact that he misses the next game against the Spurs doesn't necessarily weaken the Suns but delays the time he will share the floor alongside Beal and Durant. The absence also tests the depth of the Suns, but the likes of Josh Okogie and Eric Gordon have been contributors alongside Durant.

At the time of writing, there are no other reports of injuries for the team besides their two All-Star guards. The Phoenix Suns will follow up their contest with the Spurs with another game against Victor Wembanyama and co., followed by a clash against the Philadelphia 76ers.