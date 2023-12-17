Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Dec. 17): Latest update on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's status

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are expected to play for Phoenix when they face the Wizards on December 17th. Both players are not listed as injured, while Damion Lee will remain out due to knee soreness and Eric Gordon's status remains uncertain.

Durant has been a consistent performer with impressive recent games, such as scoring 29 points against the Knicks and 27 points against the Nets. Booker has also been a key contributor, with notable performances including 28 points and nine assists against the Knicks and 34 points and 12 assists against the Nets.

Both players have been instrumental in their teams' success, showcasing their ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. Due to injuries, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have had to shoulder more of the load for the Phoenix Suns. Recently, Bradley Beal suffered a devastating ankle injury during a game against the New York Knicks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Suns' All-Star trio, consisting of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Beal, has faced further challenges as they have only played together for one other game this season.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. The Washington Wizards?

To watch the Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards game on December 17, 2023 tune in to the live broadcast on various platforms. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday. You can catch the action on sports networks such as ESPN, ABC, or the NBA League Pass.

Additionally, many streaming services offer access to these channels, so you can also watch the game through platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. Check your local listings or the official NBA website for more information on where to watch the game.

For those looking to stay updated on the latest news and analysis leading up to the game, various sports news websites can be valuable resources. Websites such as AZ Family and Fadeaway World provide coverage of NBA games, including player insights, injury reports, and game predictions.

If you're unable to watch the game live, there are still options for catching up on the action. Many sports news websites offer game highlights and recaps, allowing you to stay up to date on the latest scores and key plays. Additionally, the NBA League Pass offers on-demand replays of games, so you can watch the game at your convenience.