Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Dec. 19): Latest update on Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen's status

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal will be out for the next two weeks with a right ankle sprain, the team announced on Monday. Beal, injured during the team's loss to the New York Knicks on Dec. 15, will be re-evaluated at the beginning of January.

Beal landed on the foot of Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo following a 3-point attempt at the 7:29 mark of the first quarter, leading to a severe roll of the ankle. DiVincenzo was called for a flagrant foul on the play, while Beal stayed in the game to make his free throw before subbing out and heading to the locker room.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Beal returned to the lineup on Dec. 12 following a 12-game absence due to a back injury. He has only played in six games this season, averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 42.9% 3-point shooting.

Grayson Allen is probable for Tuesday's game against Portland due to right hamstring soreness. It's unclear when Allen picked up the injury, but it doesn't appear like he'll miss any time.

Phoenix Suns' injury-riddled season

The Phoenix Suns have navigated a tumultuous season marked by a barrage of injuries, leading to roster instability and a lack of continuity on the court. The unavailability of key players, including All-Stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, has hindered the team's performance, preventing the much-anticipated convergence of the "Big 3" due to various health issues.

Injuries have significantly impacted the team's form, which is evident in their recent struggle, losing four out of their last five games.

The absence of vital contributors has placed a substantial burden on Devin Booker, who has admirably shouldered the offensive responsibilities in the lack of his fellow All-Stars. Despite the challenges, Booker has exhibited unwavering consistency, emerging as a linchpin for the Suns amidst the team's injury-induced adversity.

Durant's presence plays a pivotal role in the team's pursuit of success, with his work ethic, leadership qualities, and championship experience.