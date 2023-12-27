Phoenix Suns injury report (Dec. 27): Latest update on Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Okogie's status 

The Phoenix Suns face the Houston Rockets tonight at Toyota Center. The Suns' injury report looks better compared to the past couple of days, as starters Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Okogie are carrying a probable status into Wednesday's contest.

Nurkic has missed the last two games due to personal reasons. Okogie returned on Monday after missing two weeks of action with ankle soreness. The Suns missed his defense, and his impact was visible in the Christmas Day loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Both players are likely to play.

Bradley Beal (ankle sprain) is out for the Suns with Damion Lee (meniscus surgery). Nassir Little has been upgraded to available. He was dealing with an orbital fracture.

With Nurkic returning, the slumping Suns will have some relief, especially on defense. Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu haven't consistently made an impact, although the latter did end with 23 points and 19 rebounds on Monday against the Mavs.

The Phoenix Suns, on a three-game skid, will hope to make the most of having these crucial players available tonight and get back to winning ways. Here's the full injury report:

Player Injury Status Bradley Beal Ankle sprain Out Damion Lee Right meniscus surgery Out Jusuf Nurkic Probable Personal reasons Josh Okogie Probable Ankle sprain

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets?

The Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets are among the marquee games on Wednesday. The Suns' star-studded pairing of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker going up against the up-and-coming Houston Rockets makes this an anticipated contest.

The game will be televised locally on Space City Home Network, Arizona's Family 3TV / Ariozona's Family Sports. Fans outside Phoenix, Houston and abroad can catch live action online via NBA League Pass via subscription.

Suns drop below .500 mark after dismal loss to Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns went from preseason favorites to struggling for a place in the top 10 of the Western Conference standings after 29 games. They are 14-15, 11th in the West after Monday's 128-114 home loss to the Mavericks. The Suns looked listless on both ends.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker misfired on a night when they got the support they had been coveting from their supporting cast. Durant had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on four-of-11 shooting with six turnovers. Booker finished with 20 points and 10 assists on 42.9% shooting.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic, playing without co-star Kyrie Irving, gave the Suns' duo a 50-piece, outscoring them by 14 points. The Suns' leading scorer was Grayson Allen, who scored 32 points. He shot eight of 17 on 3s. Reserve center Chimezie Metu tallied 23 points and 19 rebounds on nine-of-18 shots.

The Suns managed to trim the Mavericks lead to five points late in the third but couldn't capitalize on it. They had another fourth-quarter meltdown as the Mavericks outscored them 37-22 in the final frame.