Phoenix Suns injury report (Dec. 31, 2023): Latest in Devin Booker and Bradley Beal's status 

The Phoenix Suns will host the Orlando Magic on New Year's Eve. The Suns are coming off a two-game winning streak. They have revived a bit of form of late after a rough stretch. Before that, the Suns lost nine of their last 12 matches, dropping them to 14-15.

However, they have trended in the right direction with back-to-back wins over the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets. They hope to use their star depth and experience in the upcoming contest against the young Magic team.

Much to the Suns and their fans' delight, their injury report looks much better than it has for most of the season. For the first time this season, neither Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are on the Phoenix Suns injury report. Beal returned last game after a five-game absence in their previous outing from an ankle sprain.

The Suns injury report includes Damion Lee, who has been out since the start of the season because of a right meniscus surgery, Nasir Little, who is out because of left knee soreness, and Josh Okogie, who is probable because of a right knee sprain. Here's how the Suns' injury report looks:

Player Injury Status Damion Lee Right meniscus tear Out Nassir Little Left knee soreness Out Josh Okogie Right ankle sprain Probable

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns game?

The Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns game will be televised locally only. Fans in Phoenix can catch the game live on Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona Family Sports. Bally Sports Floriday will provide a live telecast of the game in Orlando.

The game is at Footprint Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. For non-Suns and Magic followers, the match will be available to stream online on NBA League Pass via subscription.

Phoenix Suns have started to figure out their offense

The Phoenix Suns seem comfortable over the last two games with their offense that has looked streaky. The key adjustment has been to compensate for not having a true point guard on the team.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have soaked in that responsibility effortlessly. Durant, in particular, has stood out. Over his last two games, Durant has 27 assists on only four turnovers. He's been making quick decisions, making the most of his gravity and using that to find his open teammates.

Meanwhile, Booker has been consistent with his playmaking. The All-Star guard has averaged 8.1 assists a game. He's recorded seven or more assists in his last 10 consecutive appearances. Beal joined the party in the last game with seven assists and is expected to contribute in that role further.