Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Dec. 8): Latest update on Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant's status 

The Phoenix Suns hope to bounce back after recording three losses in four games ahead of their encounter tonight against the Sacramento Kings. The Suns' stacked injury report, however, is only going to make things difficult.

Kevin Durant will miss his second game of the season tonight. The former MVP is dealing with an ankle sprain he sustained against the LA Lakers during the Suns' 106-103 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals loss on Tuesday.

Durant joins Bradley Beal, who has been out since Nov. 12 with a back injury, Grayson Allen, dealing with a groin strain and Damion Lee (meniscus surgery) as the player's listed out for tonight's contest.

The Suns are thin in their rotation and star depth. Devin Booker, Eric Gordon and Jusuf Nurkic will have to shoulder the load against the 11-8 Kings, who are relatively healthy for this game.

However, the Phoenix Suns have done well with Booker in the lineup, posting a 9-3 record in his presence. So, there is optimism that they can rediscover their form and get back in the win column.

Devin Booker, Frank Vogel sound off on Phoenix Suns' controversial loss to LA Lakers

The Phoenix Suns nearly edged past the LA Lakers despite being the underdogs and the underperformers for majority of the game. However, a controversial call in the clutch moments may have stolen a win away from them that could've seen them travel to Las Vegas for NBA In-Season tournament semis.

The controversial incident occurred late in the game with seven seconds to spare. The Suns were town 105-103 and had a clear shot to tie the contest with an open layup after Devin Booker and Kevin Durant trapped Austin Reaves in the Lakers' backcourt. LeBron James called a timeout after seeing Reaves lose control.

The initial footage seemingly showed LeBron calling a timeout after the ball was loose. In that case, a timeout shouldn't have been awarded, but the referees gave the Lakers one anyway.

Devin Booker and Phoenix Suns' coach Frank Vogel didn't mince words about the potentially decisive call after the game.

"The whole world seen it," Booker said.

"We're ready to tie the game up and that opportunity was taken away from us," Vogel told reporters.

The NBA's last two-minute report suggested it was the right call. The reports said that Reaves had pinned the ball on his leg before he lost it. That's when LeBron James called for a timeout, making it a legitimate whistle in Lakers' favor.