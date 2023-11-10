Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Nov 10): Latest update on Bradley Beal and Devin Booker's availability

The Phoenix Suns host LeBron James and the LA Lakers at home tonight for the first group-stage game of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Suns haven't had the beginning of the season they expected. They have lost three of their last five games and have a 4-4 record ahead of this matchup.

They lost two straight games against the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs and are looking quite weak on both sides of the floor without their star players. Kevin Durant so far been unable to carry the burden of this team without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

They are 15th in the league in offensive rating and their defense isn't too good as well. The Suns have conceded over 100 points in every game so far.

Booker and Beal are both on the injury report ahead of this game. Beal is listed as probable to play, while Booker is ruled out.

Beal was dealing with lower back spasms and didn't play in the first seven games. He made his season debut against Chicago in their last outing and could lace up tonight as well as it is a blockbuster matchup against the Lakers and the first game of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Devin Booker, on the other hand, has played in just two games so far. Booker dropped over 30 points in both outings but is back to being sidelined until further notice. He is dealing with a calf strain in his left leg.

Jordan Goodwin is available to play, and Damion Lee remains out after getting surgery on his right meniscus.

Phoenix Suns might debut their "Big 3" soon

The Phoenix Suns' poor start and injury struggles have drawn up comparisons with the recent Brooklyn Nets superteam led by Kevin Durant from 2019-2022.

Kyrie Irving, Durant and James Harden were hardly available and played just 16 games together. The team never succeeded, despite heavy expectations, as the three stars could never build chemistry and continuity together.

Similarly, Suns fans have never seen their "Big 3" of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the floor together. Durant has played with Booker and Beal separately, but they haven't played together.

However, the Phoenix Suns might finally debut their "Big 3" in their upcoming homestand, as per Shams Charania.

The two guards need to spend the most time playing together to understand who will initiate the offense and who will play off the ball.

Although both players have playmaking capabilities, the team doesn't have a bonafide point guard like they did with Chris Paul. Hence, Beal and Booker need to be on the floor together.

