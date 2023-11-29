Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Nov. 29): Latest update on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's availability

The Phoenix Suns resume their road trip and visit Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors tonight. The Suns are on a roll this season and will be entering this game on a seven-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Raptors have been struggling this season and have lost three of their last five games.

Devin Booker is available and ready to lace up tonight while Kevin Durant is listed as questionable due to a right foot contusion. Booker struggled with injuries at the start of the season but has played in last seven games. Durant, meanwhile, has not played in the last two outings.

Moreover, Bradley Beal continues to be out with back issues, having played in just three games this season. Grayson Allen is questionable due to illness, while Nassir Little is out for personal reasons. Damion Lee remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on his right meniscus and will be out indefinitely.

Devin Booker is shouldering the responsiblity for the team with his star teammates sidelined. He was named Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 30.3 points, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game while leading the Suns to a 4-0 record.

Phoenix will look to continue their win streak against Toronto tonight. The franchise record for longest win streak is 18, set two seasons ago.

Phoenix Suns advance as the Wild Card team in the NBA In-Season Tournament

The Phoenix Suns didn't clinch the West Group A of the NBA In-Season Tournament but still found themselves advancing to the knockout rounds as the Wild Card team in the West.

They had a 3-1 record in the group stages of the tournament while the LA Lakers had a 4-0 record in their group. The only other team in competition for the Wild Card spot was the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The tiebreaker was decided on point differential and the Suns had a collective win margin of +34 while the T-Wolves' point differential was 0.

As they are the Wild Card team, they will be the fourth seed in the Conference bracket, facing the LA Lakers on the road for the quarter-final and try to play in Las Vegas.

They will need Kevin Durant on the floor for the knockout game as the Lakers are a formidable opponent. The Purple and Gold have won both games against the Suns this season.

