Phoenix Suns roll out killer NBA Tip-Off offer for fans during home opener against Utah Jazz: All you need to know

The Phoenix Suns have joined forces with Coca-Cola and Fry's Food Stores to offer fans an opportunity to secure two free tickets to the Suns' home opener against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 28. The initiative is another of the strategies employed by the team to enhance accessibility to their games for the public.

To be eligible for two free tickets, fans must make a single purchase of $150 or more at Fry's Food Stores between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 that includes at least one Coca-Cola product.

To secure the two tickets, fans should redeem their receipt voucher by uploading it at Suns.com/Tipoff from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26. Qualifying receipts must be redeemed by 11:59 p.m. MST on Oct. 26.

Each fan can only submit one receipt, and there is a limit of two tickets per person. All Fry's Food Stores locations in Arizona are taking part in the receipt promotion.

Those in attendance during the Suns’ home opener will also be treated to a complimentary T-shirt courtesy of Coca-Cola and Fry's Food Stores.

The upcoming season will be an intriguing one for the Suns, as the Big Three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal have showcased remarkable offensive prowess in the preseason.

Aside from forming a new Big Three, the Suns made several notable additions to their roster, bringing in Eric Gordon, Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Yuta Watanabe, Bol Bol, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu, while parting ways with DeAndre Ayton, Chris Paul and Cam Payne.

Phoenix Suns games will be available on free TV

Under new owner Mat Ishbia, the Phoenix Suns have taken several steps to ensure fans can easily catch their games this season after foregoing extending their TV rights deal with Bally Sports in favor of airing games on local broadcast stations owned by Gray Television across Arizona.

This strategic move is projected to expand the viewership of Suns games to over 2.8 million households, more than tripling their reach.

To facilitate this transition, the Suns offered complimentary television antennas to fans who requested them through a form on the team's website.

“We’re not focusing on money,” Ishbia said in a press release. “We’re focusing on winning, success and taking care of fans.”

The Suns, led by new coach Frank Vogel, are positioned as contenders for the championship this season while both the team and its owner are proactively taking measures to bring the games closer to their fanbase.