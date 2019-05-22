Phoenix Suns Rumours: Russell Westbrook trade rumours refuse to go away, Mike Conley could solve point guard issues and more
The Phoenix Suns have not reached the playoffs since the 2010/11 season, and the franchise finished the 18/19 campaign with the Western Conference's worst record (19-63). However, the Suns have amassed a promising young core, and cap space is available to make further improvements this summer. Due to this, Phoenix are set for a busy offseason, and here are all the latest rumours you need to know.
Mike Conley could solve the Suns' point guard issues
The Suns are known to be targeting a new starting point guard this summer, and Mike Conley is among the names being linked with a move to Phoenix. The 31-year-old has spent his entire career to date in Memphis, although Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz is reporting that the Suns are likely to make a move for the veteran:
If the door in Memphis was already cracked open for a Mike Conley trade, landing at No. 2 overall in the 2019 NBA draft lottery should burst it wide-open for the Grizzlies.
There may be no team more desperate for point guard help than the Suns. Getting Conley isn't as much about making a playoff run (which could happen with major leaps from Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton) but more so bringing in a true floor general to maximise the potential of a young roster.
Conley brings stability to a franchise that's had a revolving door of head coaches and front-office members. New head coach Monty Williams knows how to get the most out of his point guards
During the 18/19 season, Conley averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. With that being said, his contract could be an issue as he's owed more than $65m over the next two seasons.