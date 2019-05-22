Phoenix Suns Rumours: Russell Westbrook trade rumours refuse to go away, Mike Conley could solve point guard issues and more

Tristan Elliott

Russell Westbrook continues to be linked with a surprise trade to the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have not reached the playoffs since the 2010/11 season, and the franchise finished the 18/19 campaign with the Western Conference's worst record (19-63). However, the Suns have amassed a promising young core, and cap space is available to make further improvements this summer. Due to this, Phoenix are set for a busy offseason, and here are all the latest rumours you need to know.

Mike Conley could solve the Suns' point guard issues

Mike Conley has spent his entire career with the Grizzlies

The Suns are known to be targeting a new starting point guard this summer, and Mike Conley is among the names being linked with a move to Phoenix. The 31-year-old has spent his entire career to date in Memphis, although Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz is reporting that the Suns are likely to make a move for the veteran:

If the door in Memphis was already cracked open for a Mike Conley trade, landing at No. 2 overall in the 2019 NBA draft lottery should burst it wide-open for the Grizzlies.

There may be no team more desperate for point guard help than the Suns. Getting Conley isn't as much about making a playoff run (which could happen with major leaps from Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton) but more so bringing in a true floor general to maximise the potential of a young roster.

Conley brings stability to a franchise that's had a revolving door of head coaches and front-office members. New head coach Monty Williams knows how to get the most out of his point guards

During the 18/19 season, Conley averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. With that being said, his contract could be an issue as he's owed more than $65m over the next two seasons.

