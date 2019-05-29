Phoenix Suns: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

TJ Warren

The 2018-19 NBA season was yet another disappointing campaign for the Phoenix Suns. Perhaps the team's most remarkable moment in the recently-concluded season is the fact that owner Robert Sarver made noise about getting a new stadium or potentially moving the franchise.

While that drama was playing out, the Suns waived players such as Tyson Chandler from their roster with him immediately signing with the Lakers after being bought out. A trade was swung with the Wizards moving Trevor Ariza, who was signed in the off-season, for the service of Kelly Oubre Jr.

Ultimately, it was another miserable season for Phoenix’s fan base with the team finishing the season with a record of 19-63, winning just 12 times at home. Phoenix’s one bright spot for this past season is they get to make the 6th selection at the 2019 NBA Draft in June.

There is a good young nucleus for the Suns to build around in Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, but for now, here is a look at three great individual performances by Suns’ players this season:

#3 TJ Warren vs Dallas Mavericks - December 13th, 2018

6’8 forward TJ Warren was drafted back in 2014 in the first round by the Phoenix Suns. This season, his 5th in the NBA, Warren averaged 18 ppg and 4 rpg. He also upped his 3-point shooting average from 22.2% last season to 42.8% this year. One set back is he managed to play in just 43 games this year.

Warren had a signature game on December 13th, 2018 in a 10 point victory over the Dallas Mavericks. That night, Warren scored 30 points, recorded 3 assists, and 3 rebounds. Warren was also 5/6 from the free throw line and 3/4 from 3-point range, shooting 75% from downtown. Warren shot 11/17 for 64.7 from the field that night in a very efficient offensive display.

