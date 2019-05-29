×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Phoenix Suns: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Jason Mills
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7   //    29 May 2019, 20:46 IST

TJ Warren
TJ Warren

The 2018-19 NBA season was yet another disappointing campaign for the Phoenix Suns. Perhaps the team's most remarkable moment in the recently-concluded season is the fact that owner Robert Sarver made noise about getting a new stadium or potentially moving the franchise. 

While that drama was playing out, the Suns waived players such as Tyson Chandler from their roster with him immediately signing with the Lakers after being bought out. A trade was swung with the Wizards moving Trevor Ariza, who was signed in the off-season, for the service of Kelly Oubre Jr. 

Ultimately, it was another miserable season for Phoenix’s fan base with the team finishing the season with a record of 19-63, winning just 12 times at home. Phoenix’s one bright spot for this past season is they get to make the 6th selection at the 2019 NBA Draft in June. 

There is a good young nucleus for the Suns to build around in Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, but for now, here is a look at three great individual performances by Suns’ players this season:

#3 TJ Warren vs Dallas Mavericks - December 13th, 2018

6’8 forward TJ Warren was drafted back in 2014 in the first round by the Phoenix Suns. This season, his 5th in the NBA, Warren averaged 18 ppg and 4 rpg. He also upped his 3-point shooting average from 22.2% last season to 42.8% this year. One set back is he managed to play in just 43 games this year. 

Warren had a signature game on December 13th, 2018 in a 10 point victory over the Dallas Mavericks. That night, Warren scored 30 points, recorded 3 assists, and 3 rebounds. Warren was also 5/6 from the free throw line and 3/4 from 3-point range, shooting 75% from downtown. Warren shot 11/17 for 64.7 from the field that night in a very efficient offensive display.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Phoenix Suns DeAndre Ayton Devin Booker NBA Players
Advertisement
Atlanta Hawks: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-2019: 3 Talking points from Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
RELATED STORY
Phoenix Suns: 3 Players That Disappointed This Season
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from the Boston Celtics' loss to the Phoenix Suns 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers hit low point after loss to Phoenix Suns
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time starting 5 of the Phoenix Suns
RELATED STORY
Phoenix Suns Rumours: Russell Westbrook trade rumours refuse to go away, Mike Conley could solve point guard issues and more
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Best Players - Week 21
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us