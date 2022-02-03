×
Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The visiting Phoenix Suns will look to win the season series against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. [Photo: NBA.com Canada]
Modified Feb 03, 2022 08:59 AM IST
The Phoenix Suns will hope to clinch their season series against the Atlanta Hawks and extend their winning run to 12 on Thursday. Their rematch will take place at the State Farm Arena, where the Hawks are only 14-12 on the season.

Chris Paul, the reigning Western Conference Player of the Year, and Devin Booker have been playing lights out for most of the season. No other backcourt duo in the NBA has been as clutch and as good as the pair have been throughout the Suns’ campaign.

Without Trae Young, the Hawks lost to the Toronto Raptors in their last game. The defeat ended the Hawks’ seven-game winning run. Before the loss, they were the second-hottest team in the league, only trailing the scorching-hot team from the desert.

Bench mob has been goin' crazy 📈 https://t.co/mG9t4S1JKt

The Hawks’ All-Star starter is questionable for this game, and could miss the big-time matchup. If Young sits out, the team could be in a tough spot against the Suns juggernaut.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Frank Kaminsky (knee), Abdel Nader (knee), Cameron Payne (wrist), Dario Saric (ACL) and Landry Shamet (ankle) have all been ruled out. For the first time in a few weeks, the frontline duo of Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton could be back in action, as they have been upgraded to probable.

Player:Status:Reason:
Ayton, DeandreProbableInjury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain
Crowder, JaeProbableInjury/Illness - Left Wrist; Contusion
Kaminsky, FrankOutInjury/Illness - Right Knee; Stress reaction
Nader, AbdelOutInjury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury management
Payne, CameronOutInjury/Illness - Right Wrist; Sprain
Saric, Dario Out Injury/Illness - Right Acl; Tear
Shamet, Landry Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Sharife Cooper and Jalen Johnson will not dress up, as they have been assigned to the G-League. De’Andre Hunter (ankle) and Trae Young (shoulder) have been ruled as probable and questionable, respectively.

Player:Status:Reason:
Cooper, SharifeOutG League - Two-Way
Hunter, De'Andre Probable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Discomfort
Johnson, Jalen Out G League - On Assignment
Young, Trae Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Contusion

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Suns own the best record in the NBA at 41-9. [Photo: NBA.com Philippines]
All-Star coach Monty Williams is guaranteed to start his superstar tandem with Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the backcourt. Mikal Bridges should get his usual small forward spot too. If Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton are cleared to play, they should resume their power forward and center roles respectively.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young could remain on the sidelines, so head coach Nate McMillan will have to improvise, with Delon Wright doing the playmaking duties. Kevin Huerter could be playing off of him as the shooting guard. De’Andre Hunter, who’s listed as probable, could be back for his usual small forward role.

Trae Young said it’s too early to say whether or not he’ll play in tomorrow’s game against Phoenix. He said his shoulder is still hurting and he was only able to get a few shots up.

The Hawks should have Clint Capela continue his man in the middle post, while John Collins takes the power forward slot.

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Delon Wright | Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter | Small Forward - De’Andre Hunter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

