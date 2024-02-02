Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2024

The Phoenix Suns have not won against the Atlanta Hawks in over a year. Phoenix, which went 0-2 versus Atlanta last season, will be hoping to get over the hump on Friday. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, who weren’t on Phoenix’s roster during those losses, will be available for the next encounter versus the Hawks.

The Hawks have won back-to-back games leading into the Suns matchup. They have been playing quite well as evidenced by their 138-122 thumping of the LA Lakers on Tuesday. Trae Young is playing like he’s proving he deserves an All-Star spot. Atlanta will be looking forward to another battle against the Suns.

Phoenix is a much stronger team this season than the one the Hawks rolled over twice during the 2022-23 campaign. Besides Durant and Beal, Devin Booker will also be around to lead the Suns. The trio will be hoping to stop Atlanta’s dominance over Phoenix when they meet on Friday.

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Hawks will host the Suns on Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET. PeachtreeTV and Arizona’s Family 3TV/Arizona’s Family Sports are the local channels that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Suns (-170) vs. Hawks (+145)

Spread: Suns (-3.5) vs. Hawks (+3.5)

Total (O/U): Suns (0247.0 -110) vs. Hawks (u247.0 -110)

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks: Game preview

With Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker having spent more time on the court together, the Phoenix Suns are starting to find their groove. They are 9-2 in their last 11 games, including wins over the LA Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat.

Phoenix’s offense, unsurprisingly, has been punishing opponents’ mistakes. With Atlanta sporting a bottom-five defense, the Suns could continue their sizzling-hot form by hunting mismatches.

Better defenses have had trouble trying to contain the triumvirate of Durant, Beal and Booker. Atlanta's signficant defensive issues could prove to be their undoing. They will have to execute better on that end and hope the Suns have an off night to have a chance of winning the game.

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups

The Suns are expected to have Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic in the starting lineup.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder could have Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson open the game.

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Trae Young is 25.5, which is lower than his season average of 27.0 PPG. “Ice Trae” has been scorching-hot the past three games, averaging 28.7 points. He could sustain his form and go over his points prop on Friday.

Kevin Durant’s over/under points prop is 26.5, which is lower than his 28.4 PPG season average. KD had 33 in the Suns’ 136-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Against Atlanta’s porous defense, he could have another big scoring night.

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Phoenix Suns’ firepower may run wild against the Atlanta Hawks’ disappointing defense. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have been playing well but they can’t trade baskets and hope to win versus Phoenix. The Suns could win on the road and beat the +3.5 spread.

The 247.0 total over/under points prop for both teams is 10 points higher than what the Suns and Hawks average for the season (237.0). Betting under seems to be the better option here.

