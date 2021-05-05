Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and combined starting 5 - May 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Phoenix Suns in another riveting 2020-21 NBA game at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday. The two teams will meet for the second time this season, with the tie currently being in favor of the Suns.

The Atlanta Hawks have everything to play for as their remaining six games in the regular season are crucial to their playoff hopes. With the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat breathing down their necks, a poor run could see them slip into the play-in tournament.

The Phoenix Suns have already secured their playoff spot but will be looking to end their 3-game away run with a perfect win record. Already emboldened by the 117-110 win against the Hawks on March 30th, the Suns will fancy a regular-season sweep.

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

Atlanta Hawks v Phoenix Suns

Bogdan Bogdanovic might play through another sore hamstring in the match against the Phoenix Suns. The guard has been sensational for the Atlanta Hawks, which is why the team stands a better chance of winning with him on the court.

The Atlanta Hawks have won their last two home games since the return of Trae Young. Although their defensive rating is the 9th-worst in the league (113.6), the Hawks are staunch competitors and will not go down without a fight.

The Phoenix Suns are on an impressive 5-game win streak following a loss against the Brooklyn Nets on April 25th, and are averaging 121 points per game. Coupled with their sturdy defensive unit, which is ranked 5th in defensive rating, the Phoenix Suns look the more well-rounded team to go home with a victory.

Here is a hypothetical combined five for the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks.

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks combined 5

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

Chris Paul being brought into the MVP debate by basketball enthusiasts is a testament to how good he has been for the Phoenix Suns since his arrival. In his last outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he recorded 23 points and 16 assists to lead the Suns to an overtime win.

Games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers by an active player:



44 — Chris Paul

13 — Rajon Rondo

12

11 — Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry

10 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/nnj48WvV5L — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 5, 2021

Although Trae Young has led his team through thick and thin, this is one of the few cases where the point guard matchup will not favor the Atlanta Hawks youngster. Trae Young has so far been exceptional for the Hawks, averaging 25.5 points per game. But his basketball IQ is no match for the Phoenix Suns' veteran.

The partnership between Chris Paul and Devin Booker is arguably one of the most effective in the league this season, which is why he is favored over Bogdan Bogdanovic. Despite Bogdanovic's immense contributions to the Atlanta Hawks, it is not enough to clinch a spot on this list.

Devin Booker leads the Phoenix Suns in scoring, averaging 25.7 points per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. In the overtime win against the Cavaliers, he recorded 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

This angle of Devin Booker crossing Gobert is even better 🥶



(via @Suns)pic.twitter.com/NcMjPCvQgQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2021

Tony Snell has been red-hot from 3-point range this season with 57.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. However, the forward is not as effective for the Atlanta Hawks as Mikal Bridges is for the Phoenix Suns.

Mikal Bridges also benefited from Paul's assists in the game against the Cavaliers as he converted 4 of 6 from the 3-point range and recorded 22 points. He is averaging 13.4 points with a .533 field goal percentage this season.

Torrey Craig has stepped up for the Phoenix Suns since the unavailability of Jae Crowder. But his efforts have not been enough to knock the Atlanta Hawks' John Collins off this hypothetical team. Torrey is averaging 7.1 points per game this season while shooting 51.8 percent from the field.

Despite playing only 19 minutes in his last outing, Collins registered 15 points and 8 rebounds. He has been an impact player for the team and has put on an impressive display when called upon. Collins is the second-leading scorer on the Atlanta Hawks team, averaging 17.6 points per game.

Clint Capela over the last 6 games:



22 PTS - 10 REB - 2 BLK

20 PTS - 15 REB - 3 AST

19 PTS - 21 REB - 1 BLK

16 PTS - 16 REB - 2 BLK

25 PTS - 24 REB - 3 BLK

14 REB - 19 REB - 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/M9EEyE7H6d — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 21, 2021

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela, who leads the league in rebounds (14.4 per game), will start at 5 on this list. DeAndre Ayton too has been sensational for the Phoenix Suns this season, averaging 14.6 points per game and 10.6 rebounds.

But Capela is having an exceptional first season with the Hawks, averaging 15.3 points per game and 14.4 rebounds. He recorded another double-double in points and rebounds in his last outing against the Portland Trail Blazers.