Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will continue their homestand when they host the Phoenix Suns at the State Farm Arena on Thursday, February 3.

The Hawks are coming off a 100-106 loss to the Toronto Raptors, which snapped their seven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Suns extended their winning streak to 11, with a 121-111 win against the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns boast the best record in the league (41-9) this season.

Thursday night's matchup will be the final installment of the two-game series between Phoenix and Atlanta. With the Suns winning their last meeting 121-117, the Hawks have a chance to level the series at home.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, February 3, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, February 4, 2022; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Devin Booker goes to work against Kyrie Irving.

The Phoenix Suns have continued their excellent run with an impressive win against Brooklyn. The Suns are in top form as they head the West with a sizeable gap between themselves and the Warriors.

The Suns' ability to execute at the offensive end while locking down defensively has been a big part of their success. Against Brooklyn, they saw a stellar 35-point outing from Devin Booker.

NBA @NBA 35 points for

27 points for

20 points, 14 assists for



11 STRAIGHT WINS for the 35 points for @DevinBook 27 points for @mikal_bridges 20 points, 14 assists for @CP3 11 STRAIGHT WINS for the @Suns ☀️ 35 points for @DevinBook ☀️ 27 points for @mikal_bridges ☀️ 20 points, 14 assists for @CP3 11 STRAIGHT WINS for the @Suns! https://t.co/WGqHkBEKIp

Along with 27 points and eight rebounds from Mikal Bridges, the Suns dominated with Chris Paul's 20 points and 14 assists on the night.

Heading into this game, the Suns will have more good news. Deandre Ayton was mentioned in their injury report, but has been upgraded to probable for this game.

Ayton's availability gives Phoenix a lot of flexibility. He's one of the best centers coming off the screen. Ayton and Paul make for a deadly traditional tandem in pick-and-roll situations.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul brings the ball up the court.

A key player for the Phoenix Suns in their upcoming matchup on the road could be Chris Paul. The 36-year old has continued to lead the Suns' offense. Averaging 14.9 points and 10.4 assists per game this season, Paul leads the league in assists per game as well.

Coming off another great outing against the Nets, Paul has been a consistent performer. In the last ten games, there has been an uptick in Paul's output, as he is averaging 18.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per outing.

Paul could play a key role in dictating the rhythm of Phoenix's offense. Although the game could see a point guard matchup, Trae Young's potential unavailability could make Paul's task easier.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks' defense collapses on Gary Trent Jr.

The Atlanta Hawks have had a change in approach as they make a mid-season surge to return to playoff contention. Although they lost their last game against the Raptors, the Hawks will look to improve on their 24-26 season record.

A huge reason for the loss against Toronto was the absence of Trae Young. Although there was a great performance from Kevin Huerter, who led the scoring with 26 points, Young's absence from the rotation affected the output of the Hawks' big men.

NBA @NBA



Trae Young finds Clint Capela on NBA League Pass. Threading the needleTrae Young finds Clint Capela on NBA League Pass. Threading the needle 👀Trae Young finds Clint Capela on NBA League Pass. https://t.co/W87DKHYjW7

John Collins and Clint Capela combined for 12 points and 14 rebounds for the game. Although Collins' performance can be attributed to a poor shooting night, Capella attempting only four shots was uncharacteristic.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young after attempting a three-point shot.

A key player for the Atlanta Hawks in their upcoming home game could be Trae Young. He has been the heart and soul of the Atlanta team. The 23-year old missed the previous game, and has been listed as questionable for this one, but the Hawks need Young to be available.

He has averaged 27.7 points and 9.3 assists per game. Leading the Hawks in both categories, Young is clearly the center of the their offense. Using his bigs off the pick-and-roll and delivering key baskets from deep, Young dictates the pace and flow of Atlanta's offense.

Hawks Nation @HawksNationCP Trae Young is currently leading the NBA in total points scored (1,174)! Trae Young is currently leading the NBA in total points scored (1,174)! https://t.co/ZxtwST4N4D

Against one of the best teams in the league, the Hawks will need Young to deliver a top performance to ensure another win for the team at home.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.

Suns vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns should emerge as victors in this away fixture against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks have been in great form recently and will have a puncher's chance in this matchup. However, the Suns have looked practically unbeatable, thanks to the performances of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Phoenix boast a top-three offense and a top-three defense in the NBA this season. So against one of the most well-rounded teams in the league, Atlanta will have to be at their best at home to stand a chance of levelling their season series against the Suns.

Where to watch Suns vs Hawks game?

The Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WZGC 92.9 FM The Game too.

Also Read Article Continues below

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Edited by Bhargav