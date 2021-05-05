Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - May 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks will clash on Friday night to complete their two-game slate for the 2020-21 season. The Suns claimed victory in the previous encounter between these sides, but both teams enter this tie in good form.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 5th, 8 PM ET (Thursday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime last night to extend their winning run to five games. Monty Williams' men also reclaimed the top seed in the Western Conference in the process. Their upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Hawks will conclude their final trip to the East Coast for the regular season.

Chris Paul has been the driving force for the Phoenix Suns this year. His leadership has glued the team together while his playmaking keeps the scoreboard ticking. Paul is an underrated defender as well. He finished with 23 points, 16 assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks against the Cavs.

The Phoenix Suns arguably have the best depth across all teams in the NBA this season. Players outside their main trio of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton turn up regularly. Mikal Bridges, for instance, gave the Suns the needed edge against Cleveland. He had 23 points, three steals and three blocks last night.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker

Devin Booker has made noticeable improvements on the defensive end, but his scoring numbers have dipped a bit from last season. Having said that, Booker has been on an incredible run in the last 10 days, scoring over 30 points in five of the last six games. He has also shot the ball at 53.3% during this stretch. Booker led the Phoenix Suns in scoring in the last matchup against the Atlanta Hawks and will look to do the same on Wednesday.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Torrey Craig, C Deandre Ayton

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks enter this game on the back of a huge win against the Portland Trail Blazers that extended their unbeaten run to two. Nate McMillan's men are fifth in the East with a 36-30 record and have a realistic chance of overtaking the New York Knicks for the fourth seed.

The Atlanta Hawks were scorching hot from the three-point line against the Blazers on Monday, making 20 of their 41 attempts. Sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari contributed heavily towards the aforementioned number, going 7-of-10 from downtown to finish with 28 points off the bench.

Trae Young wasn't among the names who made it rain from range against Portland, but he still managed 21 points and kept the offense ticking with 11 dimes. Young had 13 assists in the previous encounter between the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic has put aside his slow start to the season with the Atlanta Hawks and is producing regularly for the team. Bogdanovic had 25 points in the Hawks' win against the Blazers, which included seven made three-pointers. The Serbian is averaging 21.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game since the start of April. With the Phoenix Suns defenders focusing on Trae Young, Bogdanovic is bound to receive open looks at the basket tonight.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Bogdan Bogdanovic, F Kevin Huerter, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Suns vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks both boast of game-changing stars, but the former's depth gives them the edge. The Hawks will be hoping to outhustle the Suns, who'll be playing for the second straight night after an overtime game yesterday. But the Suns will have the luxury of dipping deep into their bench strength and Nate McMillan's unit simply does not have enough defensive depth to deal with everyone. Expect Chris Paul and co. to eke out a win on this occasion.

Where to watch Suns vs Hawks?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Southest–Atlanta. You can also live stream the same on the NBA League Pass.

