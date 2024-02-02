Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks starting lineups and depth charts for February 2 | 2023-24 NBA season

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks is one of the 10 games on the NBA slate today. It will mark the first meeting of the year between these two teams. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm Eastern Time and can be viewed on NBA League Pass.

Heading into this matchup, the Phoenix Suns are one of the hottest teams in basketball. They are coming off back-to-back victories and are 9-2 over their last 11 games. Currently, the Suns are in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 28-20 record.

As for the Hawks, they have struggled through the first half of season. They are seven games below .500 and are in 10th place in the East. Because of this, Atlanta has been a key team to watch leading up to the trade deadline. Similar to the Suns, they are currently on a two-game win streak.

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks injury reports:

Phoenix Suns injury report for February 2, 2024

Heading into Friday, the Phoenix Suns have three names on their injury report, the most notable being Bradley Beal, who is dealing with nasal fracture. Despite this injury, he will be available against the Hawks. Bol Bol is listed as probable with a foot sprain, and Damion Lee remains out.

Atlanta Hawks injury report for February 2, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks also have three names on their injury report. Forward De'Andre Hunter is questionable due to injury management. Mouhamed Gueye (back) and Vit Krekci (shoulder) are both out.

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth charts

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for February 2, 2024

With Bradley Beal being in the lineup, the Suns will likely roll out their usual starting lineup - the five-man unit of Devin Booker, Beal, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

Here is an updated look at their depth chart heading into Friday's matchup in Atlanta:

Point Guard Devin Booker Jordan Goodwin Saben Lee Theo Maledon Shooting Guard Bradley Beal Eric Gordon Small Forward Grayson Allen Josh Okogie Keita Bates-Diop Nassir Little Yuta Watanabe Power Forward Kevin Durant Bol Bol Chimezie Metu Center Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth chart for February 2, 2024

For the Hawks, they too should be business as usual in regards to their starting lineup. When fully healthy, they have gone with the grouping of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela.

With them being surrounded in trade rumors, the Hawks' depth chart could look very different in a week. Nonetheless, here is how their roster shapes up at the moment.

Point Guard Trae Young Trent Forrest Patty Mills Kobe Bufkin Shooting Guard Dejounte Murray Bogdan Bogdanovic Garrison Matthews Wesely Matthews Small Forward Saddiq Bey De'Andre Hunter Power Forward Jalen Johnson Brunon Fernando Center Clint Capela Onyeka Okongwu Mouhamed Gueye

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks key matchups

Looking at these two teams, the key matchups for Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks will be in the backcourt. This game features four high-level guards who are all capable of having a big night.

The main battle among these guards will be between Devin Booker and Dejounte Murray. Booker has been on an offensive tear lately, scoring 40 or more points in four games over the last two weeks. As the Hawks' primary perimeter defender, Murray will be tasked with slowing the All-Star guard down.

