Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will head over to Boston to face off against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 31st.

The Phoenix Suns will head into this game on the back of a 115-97 win against the OKC Thunder. The win sees them improve to 27-7 on the season.

The Boston Celtics will also try to end their year with a win. Coming off a 82-91 loss against the LA Clippers at home, the Celtics have fallen to 16-19 on the season.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Deandre Ayton will continue to be sidelined under the league's health and safety protocols

The Phoenix Suns will have quite a few names mentioned in their injury report ahead of their game against the Boston Celtics.

Jae Crowder, who has been sidelined under the league's health and safety protocols, will be joined by Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee for the game. Ayton has missed the last few games for the Suns as well, but the absence of McGee really puts pressure on the Suns big-man rotation.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Suns say JaVale McGee has entered health and safety protocols. Ish Wainright (lower back) is now probable for tomorrow's game, while Elfrid Payton is out of health and safety protocols Suns say JaVale McGee has entered health and safety protocols. Ish Wainright (lower back) is now probable for tomorrow's game, while Elfrid Payton is out of health and safety protocols

The side will also see the extended absence of Frank Kaminsky due to a knee injury and Abdel Nader under health and safety protocols. Long-term injuries will continue to see Dario Saric sidelined as well.

The good news is that Elfrid Payton has cleared the league's health and safety protocols. However, he has been listed as questionable for the game.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Deandre Ayton Out Health and Safety Jae Crowder Out Health and Safety JaVale McGee Out Health and Safety Abdel Nader Out Health and Safety Frank Kaminsky Out Knee Dario Saric Out Knee Elfrid Payton Questionable Health and Safety

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum will be sidelined under the league's health and safety protocols

The Boston Celtics will also be missing some key pieces from their roster ahead of their game against the Phoenix Suns.

Jayson Tatum will join Dennis Schroder on the league's health and safety protocols. Tatum is expected to clear quarantine in the first week of January.

Along with them, the rest of the Celtics team under protocols include Enes Freedom, Aaron Nesmith, Bruno Fernando and Justin Jackson.

Souichi Terada (寺田惣一) @SouichiTerada



Good news: No changes for Celtics for health and safety protocols. Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schröder, Aaron Nesmith, Enes Freedom & Bruno Fernando are all still out for tomorrow's game vs. Suns.Good news: Marcus Smart is off injury report and will be available after dealing with laceration. No changes for Celtics for health and safety protocols. Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schröder, Aaron Nesmith, Enes Freedom & Bruno Fernando are all still out for tomorrow's game vs. Suns.Good news: Marcus Smart is off injury report and will be available after dealing with laceration.

Although Marcus Smart was previously mentioned in the injury report against the Clippers because of a laceration, the absence of his name implies his availability for the game against the Phoenix Suns.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jayson Tatum Out Health and Safety Dennis Schroder Out Health and Safety Enes Freedom Out Health and Safety Aaron Nesmtih Out Health and Safety Josh Jackson Out Health and Safety Bruno Fernando Out Health and Safety

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

Given the make-up of the Phoenix Suns, the side has had a pretty solid rotation considering the few changes they made since last season.

With Chris Paul and Devin Booker comprising the starting backcourt, the Phoenix Suns will only look to make adjustments in their frontcourt.

To make up for the absences of Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton, the Suns will look to continue with Cameron Johnson at power forward and move Jalen Smith into the starting center spot.

Phoenix Suns @Suns You can say Jalen Smith is RISING to the occasion. 😏 You can say Jalen Smith is RISING to the occasion. 😏 https://t.co/MsbEkfPbpP

The absence of JaVale McGee creates a lot of issues for Phoenix's big-man rotation. Considering the additional long-term injuries sustained by Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric, the Suns have few options off the bench. Smith, however, contributed some good minutes this time.

Coming off the bench, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet will continue to play a crucial role for the Suns.

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart will be available in this game for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have faced a lot of difficulties with establishing a set roster. Given the inconsistent availability of their players, the Celtics will be shorthanded in this game as well.

With Marcus Smart being available, the Boston Celtics will look to have Romeo Langford support him in the backcourt. This is interchangeable with Jaylen Brown, who can also play the three in such a situation.

The rest of the Celtics frontcourt will possibly comprise of Al Horford and Robert Williams III playing power forward and center, respectively. The size advantage will play a huge role for the Boston Celtics in this game.

The bench rotation will be quite reliable. With Payton Pritchard stepping in as backup point, Josh Richardson and Grant Williams could also step in as support.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting 5’s

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Cameron Johnson | C - Jalen Smith

Boston Celtics

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Marcus Smart | G - Romeo Langford | F - Jaylen Brown | F - Al Horford | F - Robert Williams III

Edited by Arnav Kholkar