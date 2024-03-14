Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for March 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics will have their rematch on Thursday at TD Garden. Their previous encounter in Phoenix ended with the Celtics claiming a 117-107 win. Kevin Durant's 45 points on 18 of 26 shooting was the lone highlight for the Suns in that game. They will hope a performance like that counts and results in a win.

Meanwhile, the Celtics used their size and length advantage well to secure a difficult win and snap a two-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum led all scorers on the team with 29 points. He also had 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jaylen Brown tallied 27 points, playing an excellent cameo. Four other Celtics players scored 10 or more points as the Celtics outplayed the Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Mar. 14

The Suns and Celtics both missed key players last game. Phoenix was without Devin Booker, which probably hurt them more than Kristaps Porzingis' absence for the Celtics.

Thursday's contest could favor the Suns slightly more, with Booker back and Porzingis still sidelined. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown is also on the C's injury report. Here's a look at each team's roster health.

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Suns don't have Booker on their injury report but it includes four names. Eric Gordon is questionable with left knee contusion, while Nassir Little is probable with left knee inflammation.

Josh Okogue is out with abdominal strain. Damion Lee, a staple on the Suns' injury list, is the other player on the sidelines as he continues recovering from knee surgery.

Player Status Injury Eric Gordon Questionable Left knee contusion Damion Lee Out Right knee meniscus surgery Nassir Little Out Left knee inflammation Josh Okogie Out Lower abdominal strain

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics' injury report includes Jaylen Brown, who is questionable with a left hip contusion and Kristaps Porzingis, out with a right hamstring strain. Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson are on G League duties.

Player Status Injury Jaylen Brown Questionable Left hip contusion Drew Peterson Out G League, two-way Kristaps Porzingis Out Right hamstring strain Jordan Walsh Out G League, on assignment

Phoenix Suns get to test themselves against a potential finals contender in Boston Celtics

The 38-27 Phoenix Suns have had an up-and-down season because of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal's injuries. The Suns are still feared as a legitimate threat to the Denver Nuggets in the conference and the Boston Celtics if they meet them in the finals with Kevin Durant, Booker and Beal healthy.

They may not be at full strength as role players like Eric Gordon and Josh Okogie are on the injury report for Thursday's showdown. However, the big three will be available and playing without any restrictions.

The Suns will have a solid opportunity to see where they stand among the league's elites, albeit in a one-off game. The Celtics have been the team to beat this year. Phoenix will have a stern challenge on the road, where Boston has lost only thrice.