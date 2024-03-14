Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14, 2024

The Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of the six NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Boston winning the previous game 117-107 on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 14.

The Celtics hold a 76-60 all-time advantage against the Suns. Jayson Tatum led Boston in the recent win with 29 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal. The Suns were led by Kevin Durant’s 45 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal.

The Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics game is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, at TD Garden. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. It will also be broadcast locally in Phoenix on Arizona’s Family 3TV/Arizona’s Family Sports. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Suns (+190) vs. Celtics (-238)

Spread: Suns (+5.5) vs. Celtics (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o227.5) vs. Celtics -110 (u227.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics preview

The Suns (38-27) have won just five of their past 10 games, which saw them drop to the seventh spot in the West. Phoenix’s primary goal for the remaining 17 games should be to try and avoid the play-in tournament. The Suns defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-111 on Monday. Kevin Durant had 37 points, while Devin Booker and Bradley Beal had 27 and 24 points, respectively.

The Celtics (51-14) have the best record in the league and are first in the East. They have won three straight, which included the victory over Phoenix on Saturday. Boston’s most recent win was a convincing 123-107 beating of the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Tatum had 38 points in the win.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Suns’ Big Three are healthy for Thursday’s game. Josh Okogie (abdomen) and Damion Lee (knee) are out. Nassir Little is probable, while Eric Gorden is questionable. Both are dealing with knee injuries. Phoenix coach Frank Vogel should start:

PG: Devin Booker SG: Bradley Beal SF: Grayson Allen PF: Kevin Durant C: Jusuf Nurkic

The Suns’ key players off the bench should be Royce O’Neale, Drew Eubanks and Bol Bol.

The Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis on Thursday because of a hamstring injury. Jaylen Brown is questionable with a back injury. Jordan Walsh, who was recalled from the G League’s Maine Celtics, is day-to-day. Boston coach Joe Mazzulla should start:

PG: Jrue Holiday SG: Derrick White SF: Jaylen Brown PF: Jayson Tatum C: Al Horford

The Celtics’ key substitutes should be Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Xavier Tillman Sr.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Kevin Durant has an over/under of 27.5 points for the game. He had 35 points or more in the past four games. Durant should be good to score more than 27.5 points on Thursday as well.

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 30.5 points for the game. He has breached that mark only once in the past five games. However, Porzingis’ absence and Brown’s questionable status means Tatum will get more touches. He should have over 30.5 points at the end of the game.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics are favored to win at home, but this could get tricky because of Boston’s injury concerns. Also, Phoenix’s Big Three will be tough to contain. Expect the Suns to win this and beat the odds. It should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going over 227.5 points.