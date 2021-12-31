Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - December 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will fly over to the East Coast on New Year's Eve to face off against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden for their last game of 2021.

The Phoenix Suns will head into this game on the back of a 115-97 win against the OKC Thunder. Snapping a two-game losing streak in the process, the Suns will look to end their year on a high note.

The Boston Celtics will also try to end their year with a win. Coming off a 82-91 loss against the LA Clippers at home, the Celtics will look to defend their home court on New Year's Eve and snap a three-game losing streak in the process.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, December 31st, 2021; 1:00 PM ET (Friday, December 31st, 2021; 11:30 PM IST.)

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns' early-season struggles would be shortlived as they went on an 18-game winning streak to see them at the top of the Western Conference leaderboard.

Since the streak ended, the Phoenix Suns have continued to be a consistent team. Led by Chris Paul in the backcourt, the Suns offense is carried by reliable scorers such as Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges along with a pick-and-roll system between Paul and Deandre Ayton, which is nothing short of basketball artistry.

With a 27-7 record, the Phoenix Suns are the second seed in the Western Conference. Snapping a two-game losing streak with a win against the OKC Thunder, the Suns will look to enter the new year with a winning momentum. However, as they see their key players Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder out due to health and safety protocols, this may prove to be a challenge.

Key Player - Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns will look to Chris Paul to be their key player in this game against the Boston Celtics.

Although the return of Devin Booker has guaranteed some stability on the scoring front, Paul continues to be the key behind the Suns' success. With one of the best basketball IQs paired with an impressive skillset, Paul is nothing short of a master in the point guard position.

Making use of a midrange shot to pose a threat to defenders and tactically getting his players into rhythm with timely passes, the entirety of the Phoenix Suns offense comes to fruition with Chris Paul running the show.

With Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee out, the Suns will have to find a way to get their remaining bigs in a better position to function. Paul will be key in establishing an offense in such a situation.

With tremendous shooters such as Cameron Johnson, Booker and Bridges at his disposal, Chris Paul has a variety of options to choose from.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Cameron Johnson | C - Jalen Smith

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have struggled to establish consistency this season. With a long list of problems within their style of play and identity as a team, the Celtics have additionally struggled with maintaining a healthy roster for long stretches of time.

As the side enjoys the return of Jaylen Brown from injury, the absence of Jayson Tatum under health and safety protocols has been costly. With a three-game losing streak building up behind their loss to the LA Clippers, the Boston Celtics will need to address a number of questions as they head into their final game of the year.

The C's will enjoy the availability of a veteran big man such as Al Horford in the power forward position. The size advantage in the frontcourt will definitely give them some leeway against a Suns team without Deandre Ayton.

However, with execution and playing with pace being their main problem behind the absence of key players, the Boston Celtics' struggles may see them on the backfoot.

Key Player - Robert Williams III

The Boston Celtics will look to Robert Williams III to be their key player in this matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

The Celtics big man has been a tremendous asset for the side. Factoring in his size and athleticism, Williams is a solid contributor on the rebounding front as well as the defensive end.

With an average of 11.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in the last 10 games, Williams is also in great condition at the moment. While Jaylen Brown handles the majority of Boston's scoring load, Williams will have to contribute in other ways to support his efforts.

Considering the absence of a rebounding machine such as Ayton, Williams will have to take the opportunity to dominate the rebounding glass for Boston. Creating second chance points and altering shots will be key to the Celtics' efforts to win this game.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Romeo Langford | F - Jaylen Brown | F - Al Horford | F - Robert Williams III

Suns vs Celtics Match Predictions

The Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics match should be an interesting watch. The Suns emerged as the winners in the previous meeting between the two teams.

However, with a number of key players missing along with a decimated big-man rotation, the Phoenix Suns will find themselves in a tough spot against a Boston Celtics side with some talented big men.

The Suns may have a better chance of winning if Chris Paul and Devin Booker take over the game.

Should the Boston Celtics manage to dominate in the rebounding battle along with Brown's scoring playing a part, the Celtics should emerge as victors in this matchup.

Where to watch Suns vs Celtics game?

The Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Boston. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 98.5 The Sports Hub.

