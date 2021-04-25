Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - April 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two powerhouse contenders will lock horns in Sunday's showdown in the NBA as the Phoenix Suns take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center for their final meeting of the 2020-21 season.

Both teams are in a small club of sides with at least 40 wins on the books. A battle between two high octane offensive units, this matchup could produce several highlight-reel-worthy plays for fans to relish.

The Phoenix Suns have been red-hot in the Western Conference this season. Monty Williams' men will come into this contest sitting in second spot with a 42-17 record, trailing the Utah Jazz by two games. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are once again sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 40-20 result behind them.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, April 25th, 2021 3:30 PM ET. (Monday 1:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Phoenix Suns Preview

After two strong showings against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers, the Phoenix Suns dropped their previous game to the Boston Celtics. The Western Conference club struggled from the 3-point range, going 6 of 25 from beyond the arc as a unit.

Devin Booker (15 points) had a slow night, at least by his lofty standards, while his backcourt partner Chris Paul (22 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds) came close to a triple-double outing. The result marked the Suns' 17th loss of the campaign.

Chris Paul passes Magic Johnson for 5th on the all-time assists list with this pinpoint dime! pic.twitter.com/WXykknOazY — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021

The last time the Phoenix Suns faced off against the short-handed Brooklyn Nets in their first meeting of the season, the Beard James Harden stunned Chris Paul and co. with a come-from-behind victory. Now, with no Harden in the lineup, the Suns will look to take advantage of the situation, as the men in black have a long list of players on the injury report.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul, #3 of the Phoenix Suns, puts up a shot over DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Brooklyn Nets.

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul continues to raise the bar with stellar performances of late. The veteran is on a three-game streak of 20+ point outings that includes a 22 point, 13 assist performance coming in a win against the mighty Bucks. CP3 will once again have to deliver the goods if the Suns are to get the better of Brooklyn.

In addition to his leadership on the court, Chris Paul has also been a super-durable player for the Phoenix Suns franchise. The 11x All-Star has appeared in 58 games, averaging 16 points, 8.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.7 minutes per contest. The elite point guard is shooting a fantastic 48.7% from the field and a career-best 92.7% from the charity stripe.

If the Suns' cast continues to rally behind Paul as they have been in the 2020-21 season, the Suns could embark on a deep playoff run next month.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Cameron Johnson l Center - Deandre Ayton

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets continue to deal with the twists and turns of one of the unique seasons in league history. The Eastern Conference club has witnessed several new lineups from week to week caused due to the injury bug looming at large along with the league's stringent health and safety measures.

Despite all the challenges, the Nets have found a way to keep adding wins to their already impressive record. Steve Nash's men are coming off a big win against their Eastern Conference rivals in the Boston Celtics.

Registering their 40th win of the season, the Brooklyn Nets saw five players scoring in double digits. Leading the pack were Joe Harris (20 points) and Jeff Green (19 points). However, the MVP of the game was none other than Kyrie Irving. Uncle Drew dropped a near triple-double with 15 points to go along with eleven assists and nine boards.

Irving, the 2016 NBA champ, will have to put the team on his back once again when the Suns come knocking on their door on Sunday. Kevin Durant has been listed as probable for the game, but the Nets coaching staff could remain extra cautious about the health of their most prized asset.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving has taken up the mantle of the alpha in the team, with both Durant and Harden dealing with their respective injuries. The Brooklyn Nets star has been blazing with power-packed performances in recent stretches. The 10th year guard has produced 20 points or more in three of his past four appearances.

Irving is posting MVP-caliber numbers this season. Playing 44 games for the Brooklyn Nets, Irving is averaging an impressive 27.1 points on an efficient 50.6% shooting display from the floor. The 6-foot 2-inch guard is also making an impact with his playmaking abilities, adding 6.3 assists per game. On the defensive end, Irving has controlled 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - DeAndre Jordan

Suns vs. Nets Match Prediction

Both the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets possess high-flying offensive capabilities. However, the Suns have a slight advantage on the defensive end of the hardwood. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will be eager to avenge defeat from their first meeting. That could serve as ample motivation for the Suns to come guns blazing in Sunday's contest.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets will look to Kyrie Irving to deliver favorable results for their side. The game could turn into a thrilling affair, with the Brooklyn Nets emerging as victors at home.

Where to watch Suns vs. Nets?

The game between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets will be telecast on ESPN, Yes2 Network, and Bally Sports Arizona. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.