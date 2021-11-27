Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets in an enticing NBA regular-season matchup at the Barclays Center on Saturday.

The Suns come into this game after convincingly beating the New York Knicks. Devin Booker scored 32 points and led them from the start to get a 118-97 win on the night. The win extended their winning streak to 15 games. The franchise will be hoping to continue their form and put up yet another solid performance when they take the floor on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets come into the game after a stunning win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. James Harden and Kevin Durant combined for 41 points to lead them to a 123-104 victory. This was their fourteenth win of the season. The franchise hopes to keep racking up wins as the season progresses to solidify their position in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, November 27, 8:30 PM ET [Sunday, November 28, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns extend their winning streak to 15 games

The Phoenix Suns have extended their winning streak to fifteen games after another stellar performance against the Knicks. They currently boast a 16-3 record and are in second place in the Western Conference. Devin Booker and Chris Paul have been stunning for the Suns. The two have led the team in all of their recent success.

Their encounter against the Brooklyn Nets is no doubt going to be a thriller. The Nets have Kevin Durant and James Harden, both of whom are big-time players. If they are to continue their winning run, the Suns will have to put up a big fight in this game on the road.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul is highly regarded as one of the best point guards in the NBA. He came to the Phoenix Suns in 2020 and has since helped the franchise reach greater heights. This season, the 36-year-old averages 14.1 PPG and 10.4 APG through the 19 games he has played. Paul and his classy dimes have helped the Suns get the better of other teams this year. He will need to put up another masterclass at Barclays Center if the Suns hope to come out of the game on Saturday with a win.

Phoenix Suns @Suns CP...THREE! 👌



Continuing to add to his already Hall-of-Fame resume 👏 CP...THREE! 👌Continuing to add to his already Hall-of-Fame resume 👏 https://t.co/LLe97CDYYh

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mykal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets during their game against the Boston Celtics

Despite all the controversies surrounding Kyrie Irving and his vaccine situation, the Brooklyn Nets have proven to be brilliant this season. Their defense has also been good this year and with James Harden coming back into form, the Nets once again look dangerous. Although the Suns look like the toughest team to beat at the moment, given their loaded roster and outstanding play, this Nets team looks well equipped to pull off a victory and snap the Suns' winning streak.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been playing some amazing basketball this year. He is averaging 28.1 PPG, 7.6 RPG and 5.3 APG and is a contender for the MVP trophy. The 33-year-old has put up some incredible performances to lead the Nets to a 14-5 record this season. He will be hoping to do the same when he faces off against Chris Paul and the Suns.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets 📼 | All business for KD in Boston 📼 | All business for KD in Boston https://t.co/0fRGR3gzXd

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Patty Mills, F - Kevin Durant, F - DeAndre' Bembry, C - LaMarcus Aldridge

Suns vs Nets Match Prediction

The game promises to be one of the most anticipated and thrilling matchups of the season. It has two of the best teams in the league going up against each other. There's a very good chance it will go down to the wire, but considering their stunning win streak, the Phoenix Suns will be favorites to come out of the game as winners.

Where to watch the Suns vs Nets game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Suns vs Nets game will also be nationally televised on NBA TV and locally on Bally Sports Arizona and Yes Network.

