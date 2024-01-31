Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions, Starting lineups and Betting tips | January 31, 2024

The Phoenix Suns face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second game of their season series, with the Nets winning the first one. The game is part of the NBA's 10-game schedule.

The game will be nationally televised on ABC and Arizona's Family Sports locally. It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.

The Suns (27-20) are sixth in the West, snapping their two-game losing streak on Monday, beating the Miami Heat 118-105 on the road. The Suns' trio of Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined for 61 points with a +24 net rating.

The Nets (19-27), meanwhile, are 11th in the East and coming off a 147-114 win against the Utah Jazz on Monday. Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas combined for 58 points and made 10 3-pointers on 10-of-19 shooting.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets predictions, starting lineups and betting tips

Spread: Suns (-3.5) vs Nets (+3.5)

Moneyline: Suns (-156) vs Nets (+140)

Total (O/U): Suns (O 234) vs Nets (U 234)

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Suns have won eight of their last 10 games and have gone 13-9 on the road. They have gone 13-5 in their last 18 games, boasting a 122.1 offensive rating, with a +5.8 net rating and 116.2 defensive rating in this stretch.

The Nets, meanwhile, have won back-to-back games after going 1-7 in their last 10. They have split their games at home, going 12-12, and have a net -0.8 rating, including a 115.7 offensive rating and 116.5 defensive rating.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

For the Suns, Devin Booker will start at PG, Bradley Beal at SG, Grayson Allen at SF, Kevin Durant at PF and Jusuf Nurkic at center.

For the Nets, meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie will start at PG, Cam Thomas at SG, Mikal Bridges at SF, Cam Johnson at PF and Nic Claxton at center.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Kevin Durant has averaged 28.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 53% shooting and 45.2% from the 3-point area. His assist prop is set at over/under 4.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Devin Booker, meanwhile, has averaged 28.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 50.1% shooting and 38.1% from beyond the arc. His point prop is set at over/under 30.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets predictions

The Phoenix Suns are the favorites to win the upcoming road game, with sportsbooks and betting lines giving them a 3.5-point spread and a -156 moneyline.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have recently delivered their best performances as teammates. They are expected to propel the Suns past the total points mark of 234.

