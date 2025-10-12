Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 10, 2025

After their exciting preseason matchup in China last week, the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets are set to clash again on Sunday.

The Suns claimed the first game 132-102 in overtime, but the young and eager Nets are looking for redemption in the finale of this year’s NBA China games.

Here’s a preview of Thunder’s Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets game, scheduled to tip off 11 a.m. ET at The Venetian Arena in Macao, China.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Suns (-220) vs Nets (+168)

Spread: Suns -5.5 (-110) vs Nets +5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Suns o221.5 (-110) vs Nets u221.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Phoenix Suns have undergone a major overhaul this offseason, moving on from two members of their dysfunctional big three and bringing in new role players in return.

Dillon Brooks, one of the pieces acquired after trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, scored 18 points against the Nets in the first China preseason game, while Devin Booker delivered a balanced stat line with 18 points, five assists and five steals.

Though preseason performances don’t tell the whole story, the Suns saw contributions from multiple players: Oso Ighodaro and Grayson Allen added 12 and 11 points, respectively, and off the bench, Jordan Goodwin had 19, Collin Gillespie 11 and Khaman Maluach 10.

It’s clear the Suns have moved away from their big-three identity, focusing more on ball distribution, a dynamic that will be intriguing to watch this season, especially with Jalen Green now part of the mix.

Meanwhile, the young, guard-heavy Nets also showed promise. Cam Thomas tallied 22 points and six assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 13 points, and Nic Claxton posted 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Off the bench, Noah Clowney and Danny Wolf contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.

This matchup will likely hinge on which bench proves more productive, as preseason also prioritizes preserving starters while giving reps to role players.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Suns boast more experienced players overall, and riding the momentum from their previous win, they are positioned to close their China trip with another victory over the Nets. Expect a standout performance from Collin Gillespie off the bench and Dillon Brooks to heat up from deep.

Our prediction: Suns win by 8.

