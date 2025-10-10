Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets Preview and Prediction for Oct. 10 | 2025 NBA Preseason

For the first time in six years, the NBA is back in China for the preseason, with the Phoenix Suns facing the Brooklyn Nets. The teams are set to battle at the Venetian Macau on Friday and Sunday before returning to the United States. Both teams have a chance to showcase their overhauled roster from this past offseason.
The Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, while Bradley Beal was waived and signed with the LA Clippers. Devin Booker is back to being the main star, with a new cast of teammates like Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams.
On the other hand, the Nets acquired Michael Porter Jr. from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Cam Johnson. Porter will be the team's star player, with Cam Thomas and Egor Demin as his co-stars.
Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview, Prediction, and Game Details
The 2025 NBA preseason game between the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets is scheduled for Friday at the Venetian Macau. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EST. The game will be televised on NBA TV and live-streamed on the NBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription platform.
Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview
The Suns won their first preseason game on Oct. 3 against the LA Lakers at the Acrisure Arena in Riverside, California. Devin Booker looked comfortable playing point guard, finishing with 24 points, two rebounds and seven assists in the Suns' 103-81 win.
On the other hand, the Nets haven't played in the preseason yet, but they have been busy preparing for the upcoming season. Michael Porter Jr. has looked good in training camp, while Cam Thomas' focus is back after a rocky negotiation in the offseason.
Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups
Suns
G - Devin Booker | G - Grayson Allen | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Ryan Dunn | C - Oso Ighodaro
Nets
G - Terance Mann | G - Cam Thomas | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Noah Clowney | C - Nic Claxton
Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction
The Suns have the better roster than the Nets heading into this preseason game. However, it's the preseason, so coaches are going to use the opportunity to find the right combination of players and lineups.
The result doesn't matter in a way, but they have to step up a little because they are playing in China for the first time in six years. Fans are paying money to see them, so a collective effort could be in place. Nevertheless, the prediction is a win for the Suns.
