Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - January 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Last season's NBA finalists, the Phoenix Suns, will travel to North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, in an enticing clash between the two teams with postseason ambitions on Sunday.

The Phoenix Suns will be looking to continue their rich vein of form against the Charlotte Hornets as they find themselves just half a game behind the Golden State Warriors at the summit of the Western Conference. But they will have to do so without the services of Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets continue to hover just over the 0.500 mark and they have won 19 games this season and lost 17. However, they are only four games behind fourth seed Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference. Miles Bridges will likely be a big miss for the Charlotte Hornets when they take on the Phoenix Suns because of his conditioning.

With all that said, there are some quality players on display in this matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets and we could very well see an intriguing battle between the two sides.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 2nd; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, January 3rd; 5:30 AM).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns last time out against the Boston Celtics

With championship aspirations and playing suitably, the Phoenix Suns have had an incredible start to the season thus far. Constantly vying for the top spot in the Western Conference standings, the Phoenix Suns will be hoping to go one step further this season and capture the championship.

Led by head coach Monty Williams and superstars of the game like Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns incredible offense and reliable defense have been causing all sorts of problems for the rest of the league. Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges continue to play their roles and contribute to the team's success.

The Phoenix Suns have won six of their last 10 games and have won 11 of the 15 games on the road this season, which will make them tough to beat when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. This is their second game of a three-game road trip, and they will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing to the Boston Celtics,.

Key Player - Devin Booker

One of the best off guards in the game right now, Devin Booker has gone from strength to strength in the last couple of seasons. With more than a capable crew around him finally, Booker is starting to fulfill his potential and turn into one of the most lethal guards in the league.

This season, Booker is averaging 23.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting the ball better than 44% from the field and over 42% from beyond the arc. He has converted over 86% of his free throws and has recorded eight games this season with 30 or more points for the Suns.

Sportsnet Stats @SNstats Suns Devin Booker becomes the 6th youngest player in NBA history to score 10,000 points Suns Devin Booker becomes the 6th youngest player in NBA history to score 10,000 points https://t.co/t3ewCp1cXG

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul; Shooting Guard - Devin Booker; Small Forward -Mikal Bridges; Power Foward - Cameron Johnson; Center - JaVale McGee

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets

Having won three consecutive games, the Charlotte Hornets will be hoping to climb up the Eastern Conference standings and establish a strong hold on a playoffs seeding this season.

With Miles Bridges set to miss this game against the Suns, the onus will be on the likes of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward to carry the load in Bridges' absence and make their home court advantage count.

The Charlotte Hornets are second in the league for their offensive rating and are ranked 10th in the NBA for defensive rating and have the weapons to hurt any team on any given day. The Michael Jordan-owned franchise has postseason ambitions and will be looking to throw down a marker to the rest of the NBA by beating the Suns.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

A quintessential point guard if there ever was one, LaMelo Ball has been wreaking havoc ever since he made his NBA debut. In only his second season in the league, LaMelo Ball has the composure of a veteran and has been leading the way for the Charlotte Hornets this season.

Ball is currently averaging 19.7 points, 8 assists and 7.6 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 42% from the field and 39% from the perimeter. LaMelo has recorded two triple-doubles this season and 12 double-doubles for the Hornets. The fact that the Hornets went 3-3 without him in the lineup is testament to his importance to the team and how he is the one orchestrating the offense for the Charlotte-based franchise.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo LaMelo Ball (20 years, 59 days) is the 3rd-youngest player with 30 points in a season opener in NBA history. Only Lamar Odom (19-361) and John Drew (20-18) were younger. LaMelo Ball (20 years, 59 days) is the 3rd-youngest player with 30 points in a season opener in NBA history. Only Lamar Odom (19-361) and John Drew (20-18) were younger. https://t.co/CvYUwUbyQV

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball; Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier; Small Forward - Gordon Hayward; Power Forward - Jalen McDaniels; Center - Mason Plumlee

Suns vs Hornets Match Prediction

The momentum is with the Charlotte Hornets who are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive wins. However, the Phoenix Suns possess the firepower offensively and defensively to come away with a win over the Hornets.

Where to watch Suns vs Hornets?

You can catch the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets on the NBA League Pass and the game will also be broadcast on local TV - BSSE-CHA, BSAZ.

