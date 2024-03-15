Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 15 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns visit the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, with the game set to tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final head-to-head matchup, with the Suns taking the first win 133-119 on Dec. 29.

The Suns, 38-28, are seventh in the West and third in the Pacific Divison, coming off a 127-112 loss to the Boston Celtics on the road for the first set of their back-to-back. Four starters from the Suns scored at least 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Hornets, 17-49, are 13th in the East and fourth in the Southeast, coming off a 110-98 win over the depleted Memphis Grizzlies team on the road on Wednesday. Miles Bridges had a game-high 27 points, six rebounds and six assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report for March 15

The Suns have listed three players on their injury report: SG Eric Gordon (knee) and SF Josh Okogie (abdomen) are game-time decisions, while SG Damion Lee (knee) is out.

Player Status Injury Eric Gordon game-time decision knee Josh Okogie game-time decision abdomen Damion Lee out knee

Charlotte Hornets injury report for March 15

The Hornets have listed five players on their injury report: Bryce McGowens, LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, Cody Martin and Seth Curry are out.

Player Status Injury Bryce McGowens out knee LaMelo Ball out ankle Mark Williams out back Cody Martin out ankle Seth Curry out ankle

Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets starting lineups and depth chart

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Saben Lee SG Bradley Beal Eric Gordon * SF Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale Josh Okogie * PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol Nassir Little C Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Thaddeus Young

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Vasilije Micic Nick Smith Jr. Amari Bailey SG Tre Mann Vasilije Micic SF Brandon Miller Leaky Black PF Miles Bridges Davis Bertans Aleksej Pokusevski C Nick Richards Grant Williams Marques Bolden

Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Charlotte Hornets emerged victorious with a 110-98 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday in a game where defenses held sway. Miles Bridges played a pivotal role in Charlotte's triumph, notching 27 points, six assists, and six rebounds. Additionally, Vasilije Micic contributed significantly with 25 points, eight assists, and two steals.

Charlotte's struggles on the offensive end can be attributed to a combination of injuries and trade departures. Despite the standout performances of Bridges and Brandon Miller, the team still finds itself among the league's worst offenses.

Currently ranking second-worst in points per game and offensive rating, the Hornets have been dealing with the absence of key players such as LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mark Williams (back).

Bridges has been averaging 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, while Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has been showing promise with an average of 20.3 points over his last 27 games.

Phoenix has cemented its reputation as a top-tier NBA team in terms of shooting accuracy, ranking eighth among the field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, and free throw percentage.

However, despite their impressive shooting prowess, the Suns have encountered challenges in protecting the ball, as they currently rank 25th in turnovers per game.

This aspect has contributed to the Suns' offense underperforming despite the presence of three players with career averages of 20 points per game. Surprisingly, the Suns are ranked just 12th in scoring.

They've lost four games in a row, with another looming issue surrounding the team further heightened whether Eric Gordon will be able to play as he's been struggling with a knee problem, and his availability will be decided before the game. He hasn't played in the two games prior because of this injury.