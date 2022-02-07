Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will go up against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in an inter-conference battle between two top teams. It is the first of two meetings scheduled between the the sides this season and it is expected to be a close one.

The Phoenix Suns are coming off a dominating performance against the Washington Wizards, taking their win total to 42 for the season. Denadre Ayton was on the floor for only 24 minutes, recording a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds. The Wizards struggled to make shots, shooting only 35.3% as a team.

The Chicago Bulls were ousted by the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game, despite strong performances from DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. DeRozan scored 45 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 7 assists, but still fell short. Joel Embiid led the 76ers to a 119-108 win, logging a double-double with 40 points and 10 rebounds.

The Phoenix Suns (42-10) sit comfortably at the top of the Western Conference, playing together as a unit. Before losing to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, they held an eleven-game winning streak.

The Chicago Bulls’ (33-20) last loss brought them down to second in the Eastern Conference standings. They’ve played their last two games without Zach Lavine, who has averaged 24.7 points for the team.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns will play without the services of Landry Shamet, as he has missed the last three games with a sprained ankle. Cameron Payne will be out suffering a sprain on his right wrist and Abdel Nader, suffering from a knee injury, will not feature against the Bulls.

Frank Kaminsky underwent surgery on his knee in early January and will not be available. Dario Saric has not played a single game this season, nursing a torn ACL in his right knee.

Player Name Status Reason Frank Kaminsky Out Right knee stress reaction Abdel Nader Out Right knee injury Dario Saric Out Torn ACL Landry Shamet Out Right ankle sprain Cameron Payne Out Right wrist sprain

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach Lavine and Coby White are both listed as day-to-day, dealing with back and abductor issues respectively. The pair also missed the 76ers match-up.

Patrick Williams will be unavailable, managing an injury to his left wrist. Guard Lonzo Ball has missed the last 13 games nursing an injury to his left knee.

Alex Caruso has a fractured left wrist and is expected to miss quite a few games. Derrick Jones Jr. is listed as out with an injury to his right index finger.

Player Name Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Left knee injury Patrick Williams Out Left wrist injury Alex Caruso Out Fractured left wrist Derrick Jones Jr. Out Injured right index finger Zach Lavine Day-to-Day Back issues Coby White Day-to-Day Abductor issues

Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul will be the floor general for the Suns, receiving support from Devin Booker – as his backcourt partner. Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges will fill the forward positions, with Deandre Ayton starting at center.

Cameron Johnson, Elfrid Payton and Jalen Smith have seen considerable second unit minutes and will play an important role against the Bulls. Big men JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo could be shuffled in, depending on the situation in the game.

Chicago Bulls

Ayo Dosunmu and Troy Brown have assumed backcourt duties in the absence of Lonzo Ball and Zach Lavine, and are likely to start in the upcoming fixture as well.

DeMar DeRozan will start as the small forward, supported by Javonte Green at power forward. Nikola Vucevic will play a crucial role against the Suns as the starting center.

Malcolm Hill and Matt Thomas could see considerable minutes coming off the bench. To answer the Suns’ offensive outbursts, Tony Bradley and Alfonzo McKinnie could turn out to be useful as well.

Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard – Chris Paul | Shooting Guard – Devin Booker | Small Forward – Mikal Bridges | Power Forward – Jae Crowder | Center – Deandre Ayton.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard – Ayo Dosunmu | Shooting Guard – Troy Brown | Small Forward – DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward – Javonte Green | Center – Nikola Vucevic.

Edited by David Nyland