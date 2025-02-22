  • home icon
Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 22 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Feb 22, 2025 11:45 GMT
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Saturday. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

The Suns (26-29) are currently in 11th place in the Western Conference and are looking to snap a four-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Bulls (22-34) are 10th in the Eastern Conference and are also looking to end their five-game losing skid.

Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls: Injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report

Cody Martin (abdomen) won't be suiting up against the Bulls on Saturday.

Chicago Bulls injury report

Patrick Williams (knee) and Jalen Smith (face) will be sitting out this game against the Suns, while Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) has been ruled as questionable. On the other hand, Nikola Vucevic (calf) and Josh Giddey (wrist) are deemed probable.

Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Phoenix Suns

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Tyus JonesGrayson AllenTyTy Washington Jr.
Devin BookerBradley BealVasilije Micic
Kevin DurantRyan DunnDamion Lee
Royce O'NealeBol Bol
Nick RichardsMason PlumleeOso Ighodaro
Chicago Bulls

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Josh GiddeyAyo DosunmuJevon Carter
Coby WhiteTre JonesDalen Terry
Lonzo BallKevin HuerterTalen Horton-Tucker
Matas BuzelisJulian Phillips
Nikola VucevicZach Collins
Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls: Key matchups

Devin Booker vs Coby White

Booker and White are both combo guards who play crucial roles in igniting their respective teams' offenses from the starting positions. Interestingly, White is outperforming the renowned shooter Booker in terms of three-point field goal percentage this year. Specifically, White is making 37.0% of his outside shots on 8.1 attempts per game, while Booker is averaging 7.7 three-point attempts and making only 33.8% of those shots.

Bradley Beal vs Ayo Dosunmu

While Booker and White are expected to battle it out at the start of the game, Beal and Dosunmu will provide the firepower from their respective benches. In his last five games, Beal has averaged 20.6 points on an efficient 58.1% shooting clip. On the other hand, Dosunmu has put up 11.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his last five outings.

Kevin Durant vs Matas Buzelis

Matas Buzelis, a 6-foot-10 rookie with an equally impressive wingspan, has a promising future as a scorer. Seventeen years before Buzelis entered the league, another rookie of similar height and even longer wingspan began a legendary scoring career — Kevin Durant. On Saturday night, Durant will challenge the 11th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, testing Buzelis' mettle on the court.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
