Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 26, 2021| NBA Season 2020-21

Two in-form teams go head-to-head as the Phoenix Suns square off against the Chicago Bulls at United Center in an NBA season 2020-21 matchup. The match will also see 2021 All-stars elect Devin Booker and Zach LaVine come face to face for the first time this season.

The Phoenix Suns have registered twelve wins in their last 15 games, while the Chicago Bulls are in top form as well, winning three games on the trot leading up to this match.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, February 26th, 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 27th, 6;30 AM IST)

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns were left stunned by the shorthanded Hornets in their last game and endured a 124-121 defeat at the hands of LaMelo Ball and Co. The game was closely contested as Devin Booker and Chris Paul yet again produced top-drawer performances for the Suns. The two 2021 West All-stars combined for 53 points in the process.

The Phoenix Suns, however, are a side that has shown limitless potential this season and are ranked 4th in the stacked Western Conference with an overall record of 20-11. They will be touted as the favorites going into this matchup but will still face a stern test against Zach LaVine and crew.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul

Chris Paul for the Phoenix Suns has been emphatic this season. Many still regard him as the "Point God" even though he is in his 16th season. Despite being 35-years of age, Paul has been giving young guards a run for their money in this prolific campaign. His addition to the Phoenix Suns roster has certainly been the key to their successful season so far.

CP3 will once again hold the key for the Phoenix Suns when they visit the United Center this Friday. The veteran is averaging 16.6 points, 8.5 assists to go with 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

35 years old and @CP3 still remains the Point God:



15 Pts

19 Ast

2 TOs pic.twitter.com/nFcH59kuWy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 20, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Frank Kaminsky, F - Mikal Bridges, C - Deandre Ayton

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls, after a tough start to the season, have finally found their groove and are potentially on course to qualify for the playoffs. While Zach LaVine has been their most consistent performer, the likes of Coby White, Wenda Carter Jr. have also been contributing heavily lately.

The Chicago Bulls won their last game after holding off the struggling Timberwolves in a 132-124 OT win. Zach LaVine was once again the pick of the performers as he finished the night with 35 points to his name.

The Chicago Bulls have faced relatively weaker teams on their 3-0 winning run and will be eager to test themselves against a top 5 side from the West when they welcome the Phoenix Suns to Chicago. Coach Billy Donovan will be hoping his side comes out on top in this tough fixture as it can do wonders for their confidence ahead of a grueling campaign.

Key Player - Coby White

Coby White (C) in action against the OKC Thunder

While one can expect Zach LaVine to play yet another 30 point game, the Chicago Bulls will be hoping the supporting cast also joins the party. Coby White has proven to be a great backcourt pairing for LaVine in the last few games, which has helped the Chicago Bulls tremendously in their 3-0 run.

White has scored 19, 24 and 20 points respectively during that stretch as coach Donovan will hoping he stacks up the stat-sheet with another big performance.

Predicted Lineup

G- Coby White, G - Zach LaVine, F - Garrett Temple, F - Patrick Williams, F - Wendell Cartell Jr.

Suns vs. Bulls Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are the favorites to win this match but by no means will it be an easy ball-game for Monty Williams' side. The Chicago Bulls are competitive and have a great fighting spirit which the Suns will have to be wary of when they go toe-to-toe on Friday night.

Overall, this matchup seems as if it will be a close-encounter and could prove to be a great watch for the viewers as well.

Where to watch Suns vs. Bulls?

The Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls game will be televised locally by NBC Sports Chicago and Fox Sports Arizona. International audiences can catch the game live on NBA League Pass.