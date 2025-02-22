Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 22, 2025 

The Phoenix Suns versus Chicago Bulls matchup is one of five games scheduled for Saturday. Phoenix is 11th in the West with a 26-29 record, while Chicago is 10th in the East with a 22-34 record.

The two teams have played each other 148 times in the regular season, with the Suns holding a 77-71 lead. This will be their first of two games this season. They last played on Jan. 22, 2024, when Phoenix won 115-113 behind Kevin Durant’s 43 points, while Coby White had 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Chicago.

Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls game details and odds

The game is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Chicago Sports Network and Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Suns (-180) vs. Bulls (+150)

Spread: Suns (-4.5) vs. Bulls (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o239) vs. Bulls -110 (u239)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Suns’ season has gone nowhere other than for a small stretch in the beginning where they were among the top teams in the West. It has gone downward ever since and the trajectory continues. Phoenix has won just two of its last 10 games, including losing four straight heading into Saturday’s game.

Phoenix is coming off a 120-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. The loss was especially deflating as the Suns played a squad that was down bad after learning that its best player, Victor Wembanyama, was ruled out for the season with blood clots.

Royce O’Neale led the Suns with 27 points, while Durant and Devin Booker had 22 and 17 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming off a close 113-111 OT loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday. Josh Giddey led the team with a double-double of 27 points and 16 rebounds, while Nikola Vucevic had 21 points.

Chicago is on a five-game losing streak and has won just three of its past 10 games. It remains in the play-in picture as the five Eastern Conference teams below it in the standings have been even worse.

Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls betting props

Kevin Durant’s points total is set at 27.5, which is just over his season average of 27.2 points. Expect Durant to come out strong and score over 27.5 points.

Coby White’s points total is set at 20.5, a mark he hasn’t crossed in three straight games. Bet on White to break out of his slump and score more than 20.5 points.

Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Suns to get a win on the road. Both teams are on losing streaks, with at least one bound to break out of it Saturday. Expect Chicago to upset Phoenix and get a win at home. This should be a fairly high-scoring game as well with the team total going past 239 points.

