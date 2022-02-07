Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two of the best teams in the NBA will face off when the Phoenix Suns take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday at the United Center. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Phoenix is back on the winning track after dismantling the Washington Wizards. The Suns were on an 11-game winning run before getting ambushed by the Atlanta Hawks in their previous game. They’ll be looking to extend another winning streak against the short-handed Windy City team.

The Chicago Bulls, without Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball, fell to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. DeMar DeRozan was spectacular yet again with a game-high 45 points, but was unable to lead the team to victory.

The Chicago Bulls’ defense was expected to slide without two of their grittiest and most impactful defenders in Ball and Caruso. Without those two hounding the perimeter, the Bulls allowed the 76ers to shoot 50% from three-point distance. Chicago will have to do better against a team that thrives with clockwork precision on both ends of the floor.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, February 7th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 8th; 6:30 PM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns' starting unit has been tough to beat all season long.

Seeing the Phoenix Suns lose this season almost requires a double take. They immediately bounced back from a loss to Trae Young and the Hawks with a thorough thrashing of the Wizards. Devin Booker struggled all night, but made a two-way impact nonetheless.

DeAndre Ayton was nearly unstoppable in the paint against the Wizards’ soft defense. Ayton dumped 20 points to go with 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals. The 23-year-old center lorded it over the boards for the Phoenix Suns on his way to six offensive rebounds.

Chris Paul again masterminded the Phoenix Suns’ offense, finishing with 14 points and nine assists with only one turnover.

Kye Player - Chris Paul

The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week has been in impressive form since the start of the season. Paul had a game-high net rating of +30 for the Phoenix Suns, which meant the team outscored the Wizards by a ridiculous 30 points in Paul’s 31 minutes on the floor.

The Point God is one of only two players to rank in the top-five in assists and steals. CP3 leads the NBA in assists with 10.4 per contest and 1.9 steals per game. Only a few in the game completely dominate and control like he does on both ends of the floor.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls' defense has not been elite without Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball. [Photo: NBA.com]

DeMar DeRozan was visibly-disappointed they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers. Winning that game would have meant that Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan would coach the Kevin-Durant All-Star squad. That honor now goes to Miami bench tactician Erik Spoelstra.

The Chicago Bulls have found some diamonds in the rough during the absences of Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu, in particular, has been a revelation for the Bulls, with their veteran defensive stalwarts sidelined for several games already.

Dosunmu’s defense is his calling card, but he’s already starting to show his chops on offense. He’s scoring has been quite steady while his playmaking has been somewhat of a pleasant surprise. The gung-ho combo guard finished with seven assists, which tied for a team-high with with DeRozan. The Chicago Bulls will count on him even more against the superstar backcourt of the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan’s fairy tale season continues with an All-Star starter reward. It will be his fifth selection but first in three years. The 32-year-old veteran is averaging 26.6 points, his best in four years. The Chicago Bulls have relied so much on his consistency and big-game abilities, especially with a few of their star players going in and out of the lineup.

Without Matisse Thybulle, the Philadelphia 76ers threw different defenders at him to no avail. DeRozan sizzled his way to a game-high 45 big points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists. He shot 18-30 field goal attempts and was 9-11 from the free-throw line.

Without LaVine, Ball and Caruso, the Chicago Bulls will lean on him to carry them to victory.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu | G - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | F - Troy Brown Jr. | C - Nikola Vucevic

Suns vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls will be playing the second night of a back-to-back and will likely miss LaVine due to back spasms. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns will have most of their best players in the lineup and could start another winning streak at the expense of the Bulls.

Where to watch Suns vs Bulls game

NBA TV will air the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Arizona.

