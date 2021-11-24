Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The hottest team in the NBA right now, the Phoenix Suns will look to extend their 13-game winning run against the injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Following a close win against the San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix will be out to resume their fiery form during their NBA-best winning streak.

With Chris Paul and Devin Booker leading the attack, the Phoenix Suns have been destroying teams since their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Phoenix aren't winning through offense alone, though. Their third-ranked defensive rating is a significant indicator of how they have been beating teams with good old defense as well.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers' injury woes could not have come at a worst possible time. In their last few games, they have had to face the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors. They have now got a chance to stop the Phoenix Suns juggernaut.

Despite overwhelming odds in their last few games, the Cleveland Cavaliers have shown the fight and determination of a bonafide playoff team. They nearly got a win over the Nets, despite an injury-riddled roster. Phoenix will be yet another tough test, but the Cavaliers will look to give their best shot to end the league's best winning streak.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns are still missing the services of Dario Saric, who tore his ACL last season. Frank Kaminsky (knee) has been ruled out, while Abdel Nader (knee) is questionable.

Player: Status: Reason: Kaminsky, Frank Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Stress Reaction Nader, Abdel Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Management Saric, Dario Out Injury/Illness - Right Acl; Tear

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a lengthy injury list. Topping this list are Evan Mobley and Collin Sexton. Mobley is sidelined with a sprained elbow, while Sexton is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Darius Garland (neck) has been ruled as questionable, while Cedi Osman (back) has been upgraded to probable. Lamar Stevens will not suit up due to a right ankle sprain.

Player: Status: Reason: Garland, Darius Questionable Injury/Illness - Neck; Strain Mobley, Evan Out Injury/Illness - Right Elbow; Sprain Osman, Cedi Probable Injury/Illness - Low Back; Spasms Sexton, Collin Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Meniscal Tear Stevens, Lamar Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Monty Willliams' tried and tested first unit has been almost unstoppable in their winning run. They should line up for this game as well. CP3 and Devin Booker will likely man the backcourt. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder should occupy the two forward slots while Deandre Ayton takes his customary pivot position.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been competing, and showing maturity despite being crippled with injuries.[Photo: Cleveland.com]

Head coach JB Bickerstaff had to improvise in the last few games due to injuries plaguing the roster. He'll likely go for the same starting unit that has been competing well despite the injuries.

If Darius Garland is cleared to play, he'll be the point guard. Isaac Okoro has been moved to the shooting guard position, in Collin Sexton's absence.

Colb @___Colb___ Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen running the pick and roll. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen running the pick and roll. https://t.co/MarbnUdB1t

The frontline also gets a makeover with Dean Wade now the small forward and Lauri Markkanen as the power forward. Only Jarrett Allen should retain his starting center position in this makeshift lineup on Wednesday.

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Dean Wade | Power Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Center - Jarrett Allen.

Edited by Bhargav