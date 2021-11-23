Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The streaking Phoenix Suns just logged their 13th consecutive win and will head East for a match against the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers. Coach Monty Williams’ team is currently on one of the best winning streaks in franchise history. They hope to add another victim to their run against the short-handed Cavs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

There seems to be no stopping the Phoenix Suns with another coast-to-coast victory over the young but overwhelmed San Antonio Spurs. The Suns’ depth was highlighted in this game, with six players scoring at least 11 points in the win. More importantly for the team, DeAndre Ayton has seemingly found his groove. They’re even more difficult to beat when their talented starting center is in his element.

There will be no respite for the weary Cleveland Cavaliers in their game against the Phoenix Suns. Following a close loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavs will be facing the hottest team in the NBA. They will battle the Suns without two very integral pieces in Evan Mobley and Collin Sexton.

Bally Sports Cleveland @BallySportsCLE



"You're gonna have to build into it, and that's what we're doing."



#LetEmKnow Jarrett Allen knows the @cavs ' won't earn the league's respect overnight."You're gonna have to build into it, and that's what we're doing." Jarrett Allen knows the @cavs' won't earn the league's respect overnight."You're gonna have to build into it, and that's what we're doing."#LetEmKnow https://t.co/0ntJzuvnjB

The Cleveland Cavaliers have shown their resilience and grit amidst adversity. They need more of these traits against one of the most methodical teams in the NBA with Chris Paul being the point of attack. The Cavs' commitment to execute plays on both ends of the floor will be tested in this game.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 24th; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 25th; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Phoenix Suns Preview

Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been leading the charge for the Phoenix Suns.

The San Antonio Spurs mounted a late and furious rally, but the Phoenix Suns calmly kept Gregg Popovich’s team at bay. With the Spurs’ defense concentrating on Paul and Devin Booker, Phoenix went to big man Deandre Ayton for crucial points. Unlike their almost robotic win against the Denver Nuggets, this one took them to the last minute of the game.

The Phoenix Suns’ defense has started to really show its teeth in their winning streak. They have relied on their defense to get their offense going. Their attention to detail on defense has helped them with some mental lapses on the offensive side during this run.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been extremely competitive even when undermanned. Phoenix will have to be careful against the young upstarts.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul’s importance to the Phoenix Suns was perfectly highlighted by the way the Spurs tried to contain him. San Antonio already has Dejounte Murray, one of the best defensive talents in the game, but they still sent a variety of help defense. While CP3 only finished with 12 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists, he still dictated the game with his mere presence alone.

StatMuse @statmuse Chris Paul is the only player this season to average:



10+ PPG

10+ APG

2+ SPG



A couple grays in the beard but his game doesn't age. Chris Paul is the only player this season to average:10+ PPG10+ APG2+ SPGA couple grays in the beard but his game doesn't age. https://t.co/Nk1neCT6oN

Chris Paul leads the NBA in assists and is third in steals. Whether it’s on offense or defense, he just does it the right way. There is probably no point guard in the NBA right now that can match his impact on both ends of the floor.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be significantly undermanned again without against the Phoenix Suns. [Photo: King James Gospel]

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has transformed the Cleveland Cavaliers from a laughingstock to one of the most competitive and talented units in the NBA. In their loss to the Kevin Durant-led Nets, the Cavs were right in the mix of things until Cam Thomas energized Brooklyn. Once they got to the closing minutes, KD just took over.

Despite that, a few missed calls could have helped turn the result in the Cleveland Cavaliers' favor. This is without Evan Mobley, Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman. Darius Garland started to take most of the scoring opportunities with Sexton out. Although he struggled with his shooting, he more than made up for it with his playmaking. He finished with a team-high of 24 points and 11 assists.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ backcourt of Ricky Rubio and Garland will certainly have their hands full against Paul and Booker in sizzling form.

Key Player - Darius Garland

After a slow start to the season, Darius Garland is now humming for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite the early season struggles, he is now averaging a career-high in points, assists, steals and field goal percentage. His true shooting percentage of 58.8% is also the best of his career by a significant margin.

Without Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ scoring options have diminished. The 22-year old will have to take on more of the scoring burden to help the team win. One important thing to note with the Cavs this season is Garland’s blossoming partnership with Ricky Rubio.

Tony Pesta @Tony_Pesta Darius Garland has been awesome lately



Last six games: 21.3 points, 5.0 assists, 1.7 steals



He's attempting nearly 10 3-pointers a game and getting to the rim more than ever. Also playing pretty solid defense



There is a lot to love about his game right now Darius Garland has been awesome lately Last six games: 21.3 points, 5.0 assists, 1.7 steals He's attempting nearly 10 3-pointers a game and getting to the rim more than ever. Also playing pretty solid defenseThere is a lot to love about his game right now https://t.co/E9R1Vi2GR5

The Spaniard's exceptional basketball IQ, savvy and passing have allowed Garland to look for scoring opportunities. They’ll need to be at their best against the juggernaut called the Phoenix Suns.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Dean Wade | F - Lauri Markkanen | C - Jarrett Allen

Suns vs Cavaliers Matchup Prediction

It’s very difficult to go against the Phoenix Suns right now with the way they are clicking. Deandre Ayton and Cam Payne have also found their respective rhythms. More importantly, their defense travels well with them.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been most impressive even when they are short-handed. They just don’t back away from a good fight. They also seem to relish being underdogs and ruin the plans of opposing teams.

If the Phoenix Suns keep up their form, their winning streak should be extended at the expense of Cleveland.

Where to watch the Suns vs Cavaliers game

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns will be available via Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Arizona.

Edited by Parimal