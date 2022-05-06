Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks | Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, May 6th

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview: Suns experience pays off on the road

The Phoenix Suns have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs will be welcomed back to their home court by their fans tonight in what seems to be an amazing atmosphere in Dallas.

Led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns are looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Mavericks. This would bode well for them en route to a second straight Western Conference Finals appearance.

The Dallas Mavericks are trying to protect their home court and make this into a competitive series.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team, followed by a prediction for the game.

Phoenix Suns Preview:

"Game 3."

Phoenix captured a 129-109 victory at home on Wednesday that saw Chris Paul and Devin Booker combine for 58 points. The Suns were extremely efficient on the offensive side of the ball, shooting 64.5% from the field and 52.0% from three-point land.

Despite Dallas shooting pretty well, Phoenix proved to have too much talent for the Mavericks. Game 2 saw Deandre Ayton get into foul trouble and only play in 18 minutes.

That will most likely not be the case tonight, and he should see 30+ minutes. The key to victory for the Suns is to continue to play the same brand of basketball. Keeping Ayton out of foul trouble would also be very helpful to give Phoenix a big advantage inside the paint.

Dallas Mavericks Preview:

"We're gonna believe 'til the end."

Luka Dončić has been doing everything he can to keep the Mavericks competitive. In this series, Dončić is averaging 40.0 points per game and 40.0 minutes per game.

Although Dončić has been spectacular, the Mavericks’ role players need to step up in order to give Dallas a chance to win this game. This starts with Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, and Dorian Finney-Smith.

To overcome this 2-0 series deficit, these three are going to have to continue to give great defensive effort and make three-pointers. Luka Dončić's ability to pass to teammates for open shots is extremely impressive, but it is up to these guys to make those shots.

Dončić will surely have a lot of attention on him tonight. The true key to victory for Dallas is to try to keep Phoenix from shooting efficiently from the field. The offense has done their job so far, but the defense has let them down.

Pick/Prediction: Phoenix Suns ML (-110)

The defending Western Conference champions have been playing extremely well to begin the playoffs. The Mavericks are at home, which is a factor, hence the even money line on both sides.

The Suns lost in the finals last season, and they want to get back this year. The experience and talent the Phoenix Suns have should prove too much for the Mavs tonight. We're going with the Suns to grind out a win in Dallas.

Edited by Adam Dickson