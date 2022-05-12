Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 12th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The series has had its ups and downs as the Suns lead 3-2, with both teams undefeated on their respective home-courts.

The Suns were clinical throughout Game 5, and took off in the third quarter – to put the game out of reach for the Mavericks. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton combined for 48 points, while Cameron Johnson made a 14-point contribution off the bench – in the 110-80 win.

The Mavericks went cold from the field in the third quarter, scoring only 14 points as a unit. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson combined for 49 points in the game, while Davis Bertans made the most of his limited minutes – converting three out of his four three-point attempts.

Facing elimination at home, the Dallas Mavericks will look to set the pace early in Game 6. While the offensive flow is dictated by Doncic, defensive effort will be necessary to counter the Suns’ offensive bursts – to avoid letting the game slip away.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul has turned the ball over 17 times in the series

The Suns have their entire squad available for Game 6, barring Dario Saric who hasn’t played a single game this season.

Player Name Status Reason Dario Saric Out Right ACL tear

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Jalen Brunson will need to make a sizeable contribution in Game 6

The Mavericks will continue to play without the services of Tim Hardaway Jr., who is recovering from a fractured left foot.

Player Name Status Reason Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left foot surgery

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads - May 12th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Phoenix Suns 1 -130 O 212.5 (-110) -1.5 (-115) Dallas Mavericks 4 +110 U 212.5 (-110) +1.5 (-105)

The Suns are the favorites to win in Game 6, being just one win away from progressing to the next round. The Suns have a better all-round unit, with players who have the ability to produce from different positions. The Mavericks – although offensively strong – will need to be more aggressive on the defensive end to force Game 7.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

1. The Suns have averaged 111 points per game in the series so far.

2. The Suns went 3-0 against the Mavericks during the regular season.

3. The Suns have six players averaging double-digit PPGs in the series.

Dallas Mavericks

1. The Mavericks have a 4-4 record at home in the playoffs since 2020-21.

2. The Mavericks have registered 11 blocks more than the Suns in the series.

3. Jalen Brunson has averaged 22.3 points in the series after losing Games 1 and 2.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul and Devin Booker will be the starting backcourt pair, with support from Mikal Bridges in the small forward position. Jae Crowder will start as a power forward, with Deandre Ayton protecting the rim for the Suns.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Doncic orchestrating the team’s offense. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith will fill forward positions, with Dwight Powell manning the paint.

1. The Suns have limited the Mavericks to a scoring average of 103.4 in the series.

2. The Mavericks have been out-rebounded 224-172 in the series so far.

3. Luka Doncic has 29.5 points per game at home in the playoffs since 2020-21.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard – Chris Paul | Shooting Guard – Devin Booker | Small Forward – Mikal Bridges | Power Forward – Jae Crowder | Center – Deandre Ayton.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard – Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard – Jalen Brunson | Small Forward – Reggie Bullock | Power Forward – Dorian Finney-Smith | Center – Dwight Powell.

