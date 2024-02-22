Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report for February 22 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns visit the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday. The two teams will face each other after splitting their last two outings, and it will be the last game of their season series, included in the NBA's twelve-game schedule.

The Suns, 33-22, are coming off back-to-back wins and have gone 7-3 in their previous 10 outings. They beat the Detroit Pistons 116-100 at home on Feb. 14, led by Kevin Durant's 25 points, six rebounds, assists, a steal and two blocks. He boasted a +23 net rating in the game.

The Mavericks, 32-23, have won seven straight games after a tough start going 1-3 prior to that, including two big wins over stellar teams like, the New York Knicks and OKC Thunder. PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford have contributed significantly since their arrival.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report for Feb. 22

The Suns have two players on their injury report. SG Bradley Beal (hamstring/nose) is questionable while SG Damion Lee (knee) is out.

What happened to Bradley Beal?

Just a short time into the matchup with the Sacramento Kings on February 13, Bradley Beal was seen making his way back to the locker room.

At first, there was no immediate information provided about his injury. But as the game approached the end of the first quarter, it was disclosed that Beal was under evaluation for a left hamstring injury.

By the time the game was halfway through the second quarter, his hamstring injury was confirmed, ruling him out for the rest of the match.

Currently, the specifics regarding his participation in upcoming games are still uncertain. Beal managed to contribute five points in just five minutes of play against the Kings. Despite the injury, he managed to score both his shots going flawlessly from the field.

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Feb. 22

The Mavericks have four players on their injury report. C Dereck Lively || (nose), PF Maxi Kleber (toe) and PG Luka Doncic (nose) are probable, while SG Dante Exum (knee) is out.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic has been dealing with a sore ankle, a condition that has placed him on the injury report for several weeks.

However, in a recent development, he is now listed out due to a facial injury, which was initially categorized as a nasal contusion but has since been upgraded to a broken nose.

With the All-Star break providing an opportunity for some recovery time, it's anticipated that he will be tagged as probable to play. The injury occurred during a practice session when he accidentally collided with Kyrie Irving's shoulder.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The game between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

Fans can also watch the game live on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which offers viewers a one-week trial with access, to NBA TV.