Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 6th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Phoenix Suns will visit the American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday night. The Mavericks will look to register their first win of the series after losing Games 1 and 2 on the road.

The Suns were dominant in Game 2, scoring 71 points in the second half of the game. Devin Booker and Chris Paul rose to the occasion, dropping a combined 41 points in the final 24 minutes to give the Suns a 129-109 win at home.

The entire roster of the Mavericks got their name on the scoring board, but quite a few of the go-to guys failed to deliver. While Luka Doncic contributed 35 points, his backcourt partner Jalen Brunson scored just nine points, shooting only 25% from the field.

The Mavericks will look to swing the tide in Game 3, and starting out strong on the offensive end will be crucial. Jason Kidd will be tasked with figuring out more scoring options apart from Doncic, especially given the Suns' offensive strength.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Cam Johnson has helped out with his three-point shot making and defending

Dario Saric will remain on the sidelines with an ACL tear to his right knee. All other players are available for Monty Williams’ rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Dario Saric Out Right ACL tear

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic's defesnive shortcomings have been exposed by the Suns in this series

Tim Hardaway Jr. will be unavailable after undergoing surgery for a fractured left foot. All other players are available for Jason Kidd’s rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left foot surgery

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads - May 6th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Phoenix Suns 1 -112 O 219.5 (-110) +0.5 (-114) Dallas Mavericks 4 -104 U 219.5 (-110) -0.5 (-106)

The Phoenix Suns are favored to win in Dallas, despite being the visiting team. The Suns have been able to out-work the Mavericks in their first two games, having stronger role players in their unit.

However, with Luka Doncic’s scoring ability remaining unaffected, the Dallas Mavericks could explode if someone apart from him adds themselves to the equation.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

1. The Suns were 3-0 against the Mavericks during the regular season.

2. Phoenix has a 32-9 record on the road this season.

3. Chris Paul has averaged 23.5 points per game in the series so far.

Dallas Mavericks

1. The Mavericks are 2-4 at home in the playoffs since 2020-21.

2. Dallas has a 36-16 record against Western Conference teams this season.

3. The Mavericks allowed only 104.7 points per game in the regular season, ranking second in terms of points allowed.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul and Devin Booker will be the starting backcourt pair, with Paul acting as the team’s floor general. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will fill the forward positions, with Deandre Ayton operating as the center.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Reggie Bullock at small forward. Dorian Finney-Smith will start as a power forward while Dwight Powell will man the paint to round out the starting five.

1. The Suns are shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc in the series so far.

2. The Mavericks (55) have recorded 20 assists more than the Suns (35) in this series.

3. Luka Doncic has averaged 40 points over the first two games.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard – Chris Paul | Shooting Guard – Devin Booker | Small Forward – Mikal Bridges | Power Forward – Jae Crowder | Center – Deandre Ayton.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard – Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard – Jalen Brunson | Small Forward – Reggie Bullock | Power Forward – Dorian Finney-Smith | Center – Dwight Powell.

