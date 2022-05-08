Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 8th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Phoenix Suns travel to Dallas to take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Phoenix currently leads the series 2-1.

The Suns will rely on Chris Paul to carry the workload along with Devin Booker. They were by far the best regular season team in the league and will be hoping to replicate their form in Games 4 and 5. The star guards will look to take their team one step further and win the championship this year.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will need to put in the kind of performance they showcased in Game 3. They cannot afford to drop Game 4 at home.

Led by superstar Luka Dončić, the Mavericks will need the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie and others to help out their talisman in order to win this game.

This should be a very exciting game as it is a must-win for the Mavericks. Failing to do so will give the Suns an opportunity to close out the series at home.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns are coming into this game without the services of Dario Saric and Torrey Craig as the former is out due to an ACL injury while the latter is out with an elbow issue.

Players Status Reason Dario Saric Out ACL Torrey Craig Doubtful Elbow

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the only absentee for the Mavericks in this game, as he is nursing a foot injury and recovering from surgery.

Player Status Reason Tim Hardway Jr. Out Foot

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads - May 8th, 2022

Teams Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns -125 O 215 -2 Dallas Mavericks +105 U 215 +2

The Suns are coming into this game as the slight favorites ahead of the Mavericks despite losing Game 3. That is due to the consistency and familiarity the roster has displayed throughout the season. However, the Mavericks do have a puncher's chance with Luka Doncic.

Odds Sourced from Draft Kings SB

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is averaging 26.3 PPG this season. The Suns currently lead the series 2-1. The Suns have won only lost thrice in 11 games without Devin Booker during the regular season.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić is averaging 28.3 PPG this season for Dallas. Dallas has won 21 games on the road this season. The Mavericks have won 8 of their last 10 games during the regular season.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker and Chris Paul are expected to man the backcourt. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will be in the frontcourt, with Deandre Ayton as the center.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson should start as the guards. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith could take up the forward position and man the frontcourt, with Dwight Powell could start as the center.

Phoenix leads the series 2-1. Booker is averaging 23.7 PPG in this series. Doncic is averaging 35.3 PPG in this series.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton.

Dallas Mavericks

G: Luka Dončić; G: Jalen Brunson; F: Dorian Finney-Smith; F: Reggie Bullock; C: Dwight Powell

Edited by Arnav Kholkar