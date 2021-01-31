Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns play at the American Airlines Center as part of their two-game mini-series with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2020-21 NBA.

This is the third time the two teams will meet this season, with the Phoenix Suns winning both their earlier meetings and looking good to continue their winning streak.

However, Chris Paul showed signs of his younger self in the last game, posting 29 points, 12 assists and four steals.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates

Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns' main scorer Devin Booker continues to be absent from the lineup due to a hamstring injury; he has missed the last four games. The rest of the roster largely remains the same.

Dario Saric and Cameron Payne continue to miss games and have been ruled out for the long term. Saric is reportedly out for the remainder of the Phoenix Suns' road trip but could play next Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks have recovered from their injury issues. Maxi Kleber was ruled out from the game on Saturday due to the league's health and safety protocols; Kristaps Porzingis didn't play as well, citing rest as a reason.

Nevertheless, coach Rick Carlisle should have his entire team against the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

With Devin Booker's continued absence, the Phoenix Suns roster could look the same as it has in the past few games.

Mikal Bridges started the last game in the backcourt with Chris Paul; Deandre Ayton retained his usual position at center.

Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson should be the team's starting forwards. There could be increased minutes from Abdel Nader and Langston Galloway off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks

With an entirely healthy roster, the Dallas Mavericks could field an unchanged starting lineup.

Luka Doncic is likely to be the starting point guard in the backcourt with Josh Richardson. Tim Hardaway Jr. could continue to play in the small forward position and Dorian Finney-Smith at the power forward.

Willie Cauley-Stein started in place of Kristaps Porzingis in the last game, but with Porzingis reportedly starting again, Cauley-Stein should go back to the bench.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul, G - Cameron Johnson, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton.

Dallas Mavericks

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Tim Hardaway Jr., C Kristaps Porzingis.